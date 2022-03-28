Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : Documentation Of Shareholders' Meeting 28 April 2022

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 28 APRIL 2022

Rome, March 28, 2022 - Please note that, in compliance with CONSOB resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments, is available to the public at the registered office, at Borsa Italiana SpA, at the authorized storage mechanism SDIR-NIS/NIS-Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Internet site of the Banca at www.bancafinnat.it in the IR/Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting/Documentation Meeting 28/04/2022) the following documents:

- Report ex art. 125 ter of TUF;

- Fac-simile declaration of acceptance the nomination;

- Guidance for shareholders on the quality/quantitative composition of the board of directors.

