Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : Documentation Of Shareholders' Meeting 28 April 2022

03/28/2022 | 11:51am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 28 APRIL 2022

Rome, March 28, 2022 - Please note that, in compliance with CONSOB resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999 and subsequent amendments, is available to the public at the registered office, at Borsa Italiana SpA, at the authorized storage mechanism SDIR-NIS/NIS-Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the Internet site of the Banca at www.bancafinnat.it in the IR/Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meeting/Documentation Meeting 28/04/2022) the following documents:

  • - Report ex art. 125 ter of TUF;

  • - Fac-simile declaration of acceptance the nomination;

  • - Guidance for shareholders on the quality/quantitative composition of the board of directors.

For further information:

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. (www.bancafinnat.it): IR Manager:

Gian Franco Traverso Guicciardi - tel. +39 06 699 331 g.traverso@finnat.it

Press office - Comin & Partners: Giorgia Bazurli - tel. +39 06 90255 553 giorgia.bazurli@cominandpartners.com

Disclaimer

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
