Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : Half-yearly Report as at 30.06.2021

09/14/2021
Registered Office: Rome (RM) Piazza del Gesù 49 Postcode 00186

Share Capital: Euro 72,576,000.00

Fiscal code: 00168220069 - Tax code 00856091004

REA Rome n.: 444286

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

In compliance with the provisions of

Consob Resolution

no. 11971 of 14

May

1999,

note that the half-yearly financial report

of the Group

as at 30 June

2021

is

available to any person submitting request to the registered office or at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The aforementioned report will also be available from the web site: www.bancafinnat.t,i as well ats the authorized storage mechanism SDIR-NIS/NIS-Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).

Rome, September 13, 2021

The Chairman of the Board of Directors

Marco Tofanelli

Disclaimer

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
