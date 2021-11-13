Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFE   IT0000088853

BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.

(BFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : Interim Report on Operations at 30.09.2021

11/13/2021 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Registered Office: Rome (RM) Piazza del Gesù 49

Share Capital: Euro 72,576,000.00 Fiscal code: 00168220069

Tax code 00856091004 REA Rome n.: 444286

INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS AT 30

SEPTEMBER 2021

In accordance with the provisions of CONSOB resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, it should be noted that the Interim Report on Operations at 30 September 2021, prepared on a consolidated basis, has been made available at our Registered Office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the bank's internet site: www.bancafinnat.it, as well as at the authorized storage device SDIR-NIS/NIS-Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors

Rome, 12 November 2021

Marco Tofanelli

www.bancafinnat.it

Disclaimer

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 06:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.
01:10aBANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : Interim Report on Operations at 30.09.2021
PU
11/12The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves the consolidated results from first 9 m..
PU
10/25BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/21BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : Dividend payment
PU
10/20BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves payment of..
PU
09/29BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : ISMO - Italian Stock Market Opportunities
PU
09/14BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : Half-yearly Report as at 30.06.2021
PU
09/10BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves the consol..
PU
08/05UPDATE : Calendar of key corporate events in 2021
PU
08/05BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S P A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves the consol..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 69,5 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net income 2021 5,36 M 6,13 M 6,13 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 92,5 M 106 M 106 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Average target price 0,47 €
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arturo Nattino Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Marco Tofanelli Chairman
Maria Teresa Bianchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincenzo Marini Marini Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Pierri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.23.01%106
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.91%495 332
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.68%388 662
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 003
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.23%208 729
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.63%201 714