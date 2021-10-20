Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves payment of a second dividend

PRESS RELEASE
BANCA FINNAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES PAYMENT OF A SECOND
DIVIDEND
Rome, 20 October 2021 - In implementation of the meeting resolution of 30 April 2021, the Banca Finnat Euramerica board of directors has resolved to pay shareholders a unit dividend of €0.01085 to be paid on 27 October 2021 (distribution date 25 October 2021
- coupon 37).
