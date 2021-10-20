Log in
    BFE   IT0000088853

BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.

(BFE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves payment of a second dividend

10/20/2021 | 11:31am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

BANCA FINNAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES PAYMENT OF A SECOND

DIVIDEND

Rome, 20 October 2021 - In implementation of the meeting resolution of 30 April 2021, the Banca Finnat Euramerica board of directors has resolved to pay shareholders a unit dividend of €0.01085 to be paid on 27 October 2021 (distribution date 25 October 2021

- coupon 37).

(PURSUANT TO ART. 66 OF CONSOB RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999)

This press release will be published in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.bancafinnat.it

For further information:

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. (www.bancafinnat.it)

IR Manager:

Gian Franco Traverso Guicciardi - Tel. +39 06 699 331 g.traverso@finnat.it

Press office - Comin & Partners:

Giorgia Bazurli - Tel. +39 06 90255553 - +39 349 2840676

giorgia.bazurli@cominandpartners.com

Disclaimer

Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,5 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
Net income 2021 5,36 M 6,24 M 6,24 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 92,5 M 108 M 108 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 €
Average target price 0,47 €
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arturo Nattino Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Marco Tofanelli Chairman
Maria Teresa Bianchi Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincenzo Marini Marini Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Pierri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA S.P.A.22.57%108
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.07%498 175
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.35%383 053
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 152
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.32%208 957
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.80%201 205