Banca Finnat Euramerica S p A : The Board of directors of Banca Finnat approves payment of a second dividend

BANCA FINNAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES PAYMENT OF A SECOND

DIVIDEND

Rome, 20 October 2021 - In implementation of the meeting resolution of 30 April 2021, the Banca Finnat Euramerica board of directors has resolved to pay shareholders a unit dividend of €0.01085 to be paid on 27 October 2021 (distribution date 25 October 2021

- coupon 37).

(PURSUANT TO ART. 66 OF CONSOB RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999)

