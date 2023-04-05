Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
28.77 EUR   -1.41%
11:56aBanca Generali, March inflows rise to double digits
AN
03/30Mib breaks through 27,000; MPS acts as locomotive
AN
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Generali, March inflows rise to double digits

04/05/2023 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Banca Generali Spa reported Wednesday that it had totaled EUR665 million in new inflows in March, up 39 percent from the corresponding month a year earlier and 50 percent from February.

Since the beginning of the year, flows exceed EUR1.5 billion up 4 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

In terms of product, the company reports the return of attention to financial managed solutions, "particularly those capable of expressing protection, which in total increased by EUR123 million with contributions in evidence from financial containers, EUR77 million in the month and EUR156 million since the beginning of the year, and home funds, EUR56 million in the month and EUR122 million since the beginning of the year."

On the insurance front, "insurance containers have significantly accelerated in recent weeks thanks to the launch of new initiatives, amounting to EUR35 million in net inflows versus minus EUR63 million in the previous month for total outflows since the beginning of the year of EUR49 million."

Traditional policies still show a negative sign of EUR255 million in March and EUR655 million since the beginning of the year, but improving in the last two weeks thanks to the renewal of the range of offerings. Overall, gross insurance inflows stood at EUR241 million, up more than 50 percent from the previous month.

"Customer interest in directing liquidity to administered accounts continues with total administered savings of EUR762 million in March and EUR1.84 billion since the beginning of the year. Results on the primary market are also very strong with a monthly figure of EUR180 million and a contribution of EUR414 million since the beginning of the year," the company adds.

Finally, it should be noted that net inflows in investment services grew by EUR270 million in March, EUR539 million since the beginning of the year, confirming the strong demand for professional advice.

Banca Generali on Wednesday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR28.77 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A. -1.41% 28.77 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
GENERALI 0.66% 18.41 Delayed Quote.10.08%
All news about BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
11:56aBanca Generali, March inflows rise to double digits
AN
03/30Mib breaks through 27,000; MPS acts as locomotive
AN
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/28Banca Generali S P A : Annual Integrated Report 2022
PU
03/28Banca Generali S P A : Report of the Board of Statuatory Auditors to the General Sharehold..
PU
03/28Banca Generali S P A : Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensations Paid (Remuneration ..
PU
03/28Banca Generali S P A : Illustrative report on the authorisation to buy back and dispose of..
PU
03/28Banca Generali S P A : Pillar III - Situation at 31.12.2022
PU
03/23Bearish futures after Fed; wait for BoE
AN
03/22Europeans flat pending Fed announcement tonight
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 628 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2022 215 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 3 312 M 3 630 M 3 630 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,18 €
Average target price 36,48 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.-8.98%3 630
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.24%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.52%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%157 782
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer