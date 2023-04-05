Banca Generali, March inflows rise to double digits

(Alliance News) - Banca Generali Spa reported Wednesday that it had totaled EUR665 million in new inflows in March, up 39 percent from the corresponding month a year earlier and 50 percent from February.

Since the beginning of the year, flows exceed EUR1.5 billion up 4 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

In terms of product, the company reports the return of attention to financial managed solutions, "particularly those capable of expressing protection, which in total increased by EUR123 million with contributions in evidence from financial containers, EUR77 million in the month and EUR156 million since the beginning of the year, and home funds, EUR56 million in the month and EUR122 million since the beginning of the year."

On the insurance front, "insurance containers have significantly accelerated in recent weeks thanks to the launch of new initiatives, amounting to EUR35 million in net inflows versus minus EUR63 million in the previous month for total outflows since the beginning of the year of EUR49 million."

Traditional policies still show a negative sign of EUR255 million in March and EUR655 million since the beginning of the year, but improving in the last two weeks thanks to the renewal of the range of offerings. Overall, gross insurance inflows stood at EUR241 million, up more than 50 percent from the previous month.

"Customer interest in directing liquidity to administered accounts continues with total administered savings of EUR762 million in March and EUR1.84 billion since the beginning of the year. Results on the primary market are also very strong with a monthly figure of EUR180 million and a contribution of EUR414 million since the beginning of the year," the company adds.

Finally, it should be noted that net inflows in investment services grew by EUR270 million in March, EUR539 million since the beginning of the year, confirming the strong demand for professional advice.

Banca Generali on Wednesday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR28.77 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.