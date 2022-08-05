Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:27 2022-08-05 am EDT
28.21 EUR   -2.61%
11:26aPR : Banca Generali: Filing of the Half-year Financial Statements
PU
11:16aBANCA GENERALI S P A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 30th June 2022
PU
11:16aBANCA GENERALI S P A : Pillar III - Situation at 30.06.2022
PU
Banca Generali S p A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 30th June 2022

08/05/2022 | 11:16am EDT
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT

AT 30 JUNE 2022

TIME

TO CHANGE

Time to Change is the project in which Banca Generali and Stefano Guindani investigate on the state of achievement of the 17 SDGs of the UN 2030 Agenda. For each of them, the photographer's key is twofold: on the one hand, the focus is on highlighting the negative action of humankind on the environment and the community, and on the other hand, how humankind itself has an extraordinary capacity to recover through innovative and sustainable solutions. In his three-year research project, Guindani will go beyond the borders of Italy, searching for critical cases and situations of excellence abroad: Brazil, Norway and Australia, but also the United States and South Africa. He will be accompanied by an exceptional companion, Alberto Salza, one of the world's most respected anthropologists, who will edit the project's texts and suggest some of the projects to be monitored.

Consolidated

Interim Report

at 30 June 2022

Board of Directors

28 July 2022

This Document has been translated from that issued in Italy, from the Italian into the English language, solely for the convenience of international readers. The Italian version remains the definitive version.

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

Banca Generali S.p.A.

Administration and Control Bodies

BOARD OF DIRECTORS - 28 July 2022

Board of Directors

Antonio Cangeri

Chairman

Gian Maria Mossa

Chief Executive Officer

Azzurra Caltagirone

Director

Lorenzo Caprio

Director

Roberta Cocco

Director

Massimo Lapucci

Director

Cristina Rustignoli

Director

Vittorio Emanuele Terzi

Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Natale Freddi

Chairman

Mario Francesco Anaclerio

Flavia Minutillo

General Manager

Gian Maria Mossa

Manager in charge of preparing

Tommaso Di Russo

the Company's Financial Reports

4

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AT 30.06.2022

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

Contents

01. Group Economic and Financial Highlights

7

02. Interim Report on Operations

11

1.

Summary of half-year operations

12

2.

Macroeconomic context

14

3.

Banca Generali's competitive positioning

16

4.

Group indirect inflows

20

5.

Operating result and performance of the main net equity aggregates

22

6.

Performance of Group Companies

50

7.

Related party transactions

54

8.

Human resources and the Group's distribution network

56

9.

Products and marketing

63

10.

Auditing

69

11.

Organisation and ICT

70

12.

Main risks and uncertainties

74

13.

Outlook for the second half of 2022

77

03. Condensed Consolidated Half-year Financial Statements

79

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTING STATEMENTS

80

Consolidated Balance Sheet

80

Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

81

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

82

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

83

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

84

NOTES AND COMMENTS

86

Part A  -  Accounting Policies

87

Part B  -  Information on the Consolidated Balance Sheet

97

Part C  -  Information on the Consolidated Profit and Loss Account

123

Part D  -  Consolidated Comprehensive Income

138

Part E  -  Information on Consolidated Net Equity

140

Part F  -  Related Party Transactions

142

Part G  -  Segment Reporting

148

04.

Attestation to the condensed half-year financial statements

151

05.

Independent auditors' Report

155

06. Annexes

159

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AT 30.06.2022

5

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 15:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
