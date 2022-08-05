Banca Generali S p A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 30th June 2022

TIME

TO CHANGE

Time to Change is the project in which Banca Generali and Stefano Guindani investigate on the state of achievement of the 17 SDGs of the UN 2030 Agenda. For each of them, the photographer's key is twofold: on the one hand, the focus is on highlighting the negative action of humankind on the environment and the community, and on the other hand, how humankind itself has an extraordinary capacity to recover through innovative and sustainable solutions. In his three-year research project, Guindani will go beyond the borders of Italy, searching for critical cases and situations of excellence abroad: Brazil, Norway and Australia, but also the United States and South Africa. He will be accompanied by an exceptional companion, Alberto Salza, one of the world's most respected anthropologists, who will edit the project's texts and suggest some of the projects to be monitored.