Banca Generali S p A : Consolidated Interim Report as of 30th June 2022
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT
AT 30 JUNE 2022
TIME
TO CHANGE
Time to Change is the project in which Banca Generali and Stefano Guindani investigate on the state of achievement of the 17 SDGs of the UN 2030 Agenda. For each of them, the photographer's key is twofold: on the one hand, the focus is on highlighting the negative action of humankind on the environment and the community, and on the other hand, how humankind itself has an extraordinary capacity to recover through innovative and sustainable solutions. In his three-year research project, Guindani will go beyond the borders of Italy, searching for critical cases and situations of excellence abroad: Brazil, Norway and Australia, but also the United States and South Africa. He will be accompanied by an exceptional companion, Alberto Salza, one of the world's most respected anthropologists, who will edit the project's texts and suggest some of the projects to be monitored.
Consolidated
Interim Report
at 30 June 2022
Board of Directors
28 July 2022
This Document has been translated from that issued in Italy, from the Italian into the English language, solely for the convenience of international readers. The Italian version remains the definitive version.
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Banca Generali S.p.A.
Administration and Control Bodies
BOARD OF DIRECTORS - 28 July 2022
Board of Directors
Antonio Cangeri
Chairman
Gian Maria Mossa
Chief Executive Officer
Azzurra Caltagirone
Director
Lorenzo Caprio
Director
Roberta Cocco
Director
Massimo Lapucci
Director
Cristina Rustignoli
Director
Vittorio Emanuele Terzi
Director
Board of Statutory Auditors
Natale Freddi
Chairman
Mario Francesco Anaclerio
Flavia Minutillo
General Manager
Gian Maria Mossa
Manager in charge of preparing
Tommaso Di Russo
the Company's Financial Reports
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM REPORT AT 30.06.2022
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Contents
01. Group Economic and Financial Highlights
02. Interim Report on Operations
1.
Summary of half-year operations
2.
Macroeconomic context
3.
Banca Generali's competitive positioning
4.
Group indirect inflows
5.
Operating result and performance of the main net equity aggregates
6.
Performance of Group Companies
7.
Related party transactions
8.
Human resources and the Group's distribution network
