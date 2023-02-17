Advanced search
    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39:36 2023-02-17 am EST
34.00 EUR   -0.15%
Banca Generali S P A : Dividend on the global market - ex date 02/20/2023
PU
02/15Citadel Advisors raises short on Digital Bros.
AN
02/13Exchanges expected up, eyes on Tuesday's U.S. CPI
AN
Banca Generali S p A : Dividend on the global market - ex date 02/20/2023

02/17/2023 | 02:06pm EST
Banca Generali: dividend on the global market - ex date 02/20/2023

02/16/2023 Market

In the market segment global market a dividend of Banca Generali will be paid out - dividend ex date 20 February 2023:

Instrument
ISIN 		Dividend Ex Day Record Date Payment Day
BANCA GENERALI SPA
IT0001031084 		0.8
EUR 		02/20/2023 02/21/2023 02/22/2023


The orders are declared cancelled and have to be placed again on the dividend ex date.

Tip - Price data: All international securities in the global market


Price Information BANCA GENERALI SPA

Attachments

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 628 M 671 M 671 M
Net income 2022 215 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 3 865 M 4 121 M 4 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 48,2%
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,05 €
Average target price 36,12 €
Spread / Average Target 6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.6.21%4 126
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791