Banca Generali S p A : Dividend on the global market - ex date 02/20/2023
In the market segment
global market a dividend of Banca Generali will be paid out - dividend ex date 20 February 2023:
Instrument
ISIN
Dividend
Ex Day
Record Date
Payment Day
BANCA GENERALI SPA
IT0001031084
0.8
EUR
02/20/2023
02/21/2023
02/22/2023
The orders are declared cancelled and have to be placed again on the dividend ex date.
BANCA GENERALI SPA
Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 19:05:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Sales 2022
628 M
671 M
671 M
Net income 2022
215 M
230 M
230 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,7x
Yield 2022
4,53%
Capitalization
3 865 M
4 121 M
4 126 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
6,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023
5,27x
Nbr of Employees
1 012
Free-Float
48,2%
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
34,05 €
Average target price
36,12 €
Spread / Average Target
6,08%
