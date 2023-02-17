Banca Generali S p A : Dividend on the global market - ex date 02/20/2023

Banca Generali: dividend on the global market - ex date 02/20/2023

In the market segment global market a dividend of Banca Generali will be paid out - dividend ex date 20 February 2023:

Instrument

ISIN Dividend Ex Day Record Date Payment Day BANCA GENERALI SPA

IT0001031084 0.8

EUR 02/20/2023 02/21/2023 02/22/2023



The orders are declared cancelled and have to be placed again on the dividend ex date.

