In 2023, Banca Generali S.p.A. reported a net profit amounting to 314,877,430 euros. In submitting the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 for your approval, we propose allocating the net profit for the year as follows:

allocation to the restricted reserve pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 1(a), of Italian Legislative Decree No. 38/2005 0 allocation to the restricted reserve pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 5-bis, of Italian Law No. 136 of 9 October 2023 26,606,553 allocation to retained earnings 37,039,857 allocation per each of the 116,851,637 ordinary shares issued of a dividend of 1.55 euro per share, to be paid in May 2024 181,120,037 a dividend of 0.60 euro per share, to be paid in February 2025 70,110,982 for a total of 251,231,020

The dividend policy for the three years covered by the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan and approved by the Bank's Board of Directors on 14 February 2022 allows for the possibility of proposing to the Shareholders' Meeting that approves the Financial Statements of each year of the plan, the distribution of a portion of the net profit reported in each year of the plan, identified as the sum of the two following components:

a portion calculated at between 70% and 80% of recurring consolidated net profit;

a portion calculated at between 50% and 100% of non-recurring consolidated net profit.

To this end, the recurring consolidated profit component - as it is already determined and reported on the market with quarterly frequency - consists of: (i) the consolidated net profit for each year, net of certain variable components such as performance fees and net income from trading of the proprietary portfolio, and

negative and/or positive one-off components not included in the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan.

The actual dividend distribution in the amount indicated was in any event conditional on the maintenance over time of a Total Capital Ratio in excess of the tolerance threshold provided for in the Risk Appetite Framework from time to time.

The policy also states that the dividend is to be paid in two coupons with different payment and record dates: the first is to be set by the end of the second quarter of the same year in which the Shareholders' Meeting approves the Financial Statements for each year of the plan, and the second by the first quarter of the year after that in which the Financial Statements for each year of the plan are approved.

In this regard, it should be noted that at the end of 2023 the Bank's consolidated net profit amounted to

326.1 million euros, broken down as follows:

recurring consolidated net profit: 320.3 million euros ;

; non-recurring consolidated net profit: 5.8 million euros .

In light of the results reported, it is therefore proposed to the Board of Directors to submit for the approval of the General Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a dividend equal to the sum of 76.6% of recurring consolidated net profit and 100% of non-recurring consolidated net profit, for a total amount of 251.2 million euros, equal to a 77% payout, calculated on the consolidated net profit for financial year 2023.

It should be therefore noted that the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting to allocate the Bank's statutory net profit for 2023, amounting to 314.9 million euros, as follows:

251.2 million euros to dividend distribution, as per the terms specified below;

to dividend distribution, as per the terms specified below; 26.6 million euros to the non-distributable equity reserve pursuant to Article 26, paragraph 5- bis , of Italian Law No. 136/2023 (so-called Windfall Tax for Banks),

