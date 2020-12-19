Log in
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
Banca Generali S p A : Gian Maria Mossa named CEO of the Year

12/19/2020 | 04:03am EST
19 December 2020

Gian Maria Mossa named CEO of the Year

Banca Generali's year closes with another prestigious recognition of the value of our work.

Our CEO Gian Maria Mossa has been awarded 'Best CEO of the Year' at the 2020 Private Banking Awards.

The jury- composed by Forbes Italia, Bluerating, Asset and PRIVATE journalists - wanted to celebrate the leadership of our CEO in a year in which Banca Generali was able to achieve record results in a context of uncertainty, at the same time positioning itself as a serious and reliable interlocutor both for personal and commercial banking.

2020 PRIVATE Banking Awards

The PRIVATE Banking Awards are the annual event organized by Blue Financial Communication (publisher of the Forbes, Bluerating, Asset and PRIVATE magazines) that celebrates the protagonists of the Italian banking sector. Over the years, Banca Generali and its network have received numerous awards, the most recent of the 2019 edition which saw us named 'SRI Bank of the year' following the launch of our ESG investment advisory model.

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 19 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 09:02:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
