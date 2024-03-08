INFORMATION DOCUMENT

(pursuant to Article 84-bis of Consob Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999,

as subsequently amended and extended)

ON THE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN "2024 LTI PLAN"

Milan, 5 March 2024

DEFINITIONS

The terms indicated below have the following meanings for the purposes of this Information Document:

Directors

Each executive director of Banca Generali and its subsidiaries.

Chief Executive

Director vested with full managerial authority and ultimate responsibility for the

Officer

management of Banca Generali

Shareholders'

General Shareholders' Meeting of Banca Generali

Meeting

Shares

Banca Generali ordinary Shares

Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries of this Plan, i.e., the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager,

the Deputy General Managers, the General Managers of the Subsidiaries, the

Area/Direction Managers reporting to the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager

and the Deputy General Managers, as well as other managers - with the exception of

the control functions - who will be identified by the Board of Directors, at its sole

discretion, upon launching the Plan or during the Plan's three year period (2024-2026),

taking account of the significant role they have in the Banking Group and with a view

to creating value. In implementing the Plan, the Board of Directors will specifically

identify the Beneficiaries amongst those who hold the aforementioned roles, also

determining the Objectives and the number of Shares to be assigned.

Circular

Bank of Italy Circular No. 285 of 17 December 2013, "Supervisory Provisions for

Banks", Part I, Title IV, Chapter 2, Remuneration and Incentive Policies and

Procedures, currently in force.

Civil Code

The Italian Civil Code, approved by Royal Decree No. 262 of 16 March 1942, as

subsequently amended and extended.

Corporate

The Corporate Governance Code of listed companies prepared by the Corporate

Governance Code

Governance Committee and promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

Remuneration

The Bank's Remuneration Committee pro tempore.

Committee

Board of

The Bank's Board of Directors pro tempore.

Directors

Subsidiaries

Without distinction, each of the companies directly or indirectly controlled from time

to time by the Bank, within the meaning of Article 2359 of the Civil Code, and which

have a current Relationship with one or more Beneficiaries.

Date of Approval

The date of approval of the Plan by the Generali Shareholders' Meeting.

Employees

The executives and employees who currently work for Banca Generali or one of its

Subsidiaries, either under open-ended or fixed-term contracts, excluding all forms of

independent contractors or consultants.

Information

This information document drawn up pursuant to and for the intents and purposes of

Document

Article 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation.

Banca Generali

Indicators representing the Banking Group's specific access thresholds identified from

Banking Group's

time to time as part of the Remuneration Policy in force, currently linked to the

Gates

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and to the Liquidity Coverage Ratio to be met in order to

qualify for the assignment of the Shares. The parameters and their characteristics are

outlined in the Participation Form of each Beneficiary, without prejudice to the fact

that they may be subsequently changed and amended at the discretion of the Bank's

relevant corporate bodies, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Banking GroupThe Banca Generali Banking Group, registered in the Register of Banking Groups, whose parent company is Banca Generali S.p.A., having its registered office in Trieste, Italy, Via Machiavelli 4, registered in the Register of Banks at number 5358.

Generali GroupAssicurazioni Generali S.p.A. and the companies under Italian and foreign law subject, directly or indirectly, to its control, pursuant to Article 2359 of the Civil Code.

Particularly HighThe lesser between: a) 25% of the average total remuneration of Italian high-earners,

Amount

as per the most recent report published by EBA; and b) 10 times the average total

remuneration of the Bank's employees. Said amount is given in the Remuneration

Policy.

Participation

The form given by Banca Generali to Beneficiaries indicating (i) the Objectives; and

Form

(ii) the Gates of the Banking Group Banca Generali, the subscription and return of

which to Banca Generali by the Beneficiaries will constitute full and unconditional

adherence to the Plan.

Objectives

The performance indicators specified by the Board of Directors and set out in detail in

the Participation Form of each Beneficiary, the reaching of which results - provided

that Banca Generali Banking Group's Gates are satisfied - in the assignment of Shares

that each Beneficiary may become entitled to receive pursuant to the Plan.

Key Personnel

The personnel identified by the Bank as Key Personnel pursuant to applicable

regulations.

For the sole purposes of this Information Document, this definition includes

individuals, other than those mentioned above, who are identified as Key Personnel

by Subsidiaries that are required to adopt specific remuneration policies in

compliance with local and/or industry regulations.

Top Key

The Executive Directors, General Manager, Joint General Managers, Deputy General

Personnel

Managers and other individual in similar positions, and the Heads of the main

business areas (and of areas with a higher risk profile, such as investment banking),

corporate functions or geographical areas, as well as those who report directly to

corporate bodies with supervisory, strategic, management and control functions.

Remuneration

The Bank's Remuneration policy in force from time to time.

Policy

Professional

The employment and /or administration and/or temporary contract and/or contractor

Relationship

relationship between the Beneficiary and the Bank or one of its Subsidiaries.

Issuers'

The Rules adopted by Consob under Resolution No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as

Regulation

amended and extended.

Plan Entity

Banca Generali.

Cash Settlement

The cash amount that Banca Generali may, at its discretion and on the basis of a

resolution of the Board of Directors, be paid, without prejudice to the principles set

forth by the Circular, also to single Beneficiaries in place- in full or in part - of

Shares that should be granted to them, calculated on the basis of the average official

Shares price on Euronext Milan - as ascertained by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. - in the

month prior to Shares assignment, or, in case the Shares should no longer be listed, on

the basis of their normal value pursuant to Article 9 of the Presidential Decree of No.

917 of 22 December 1986, as determined by an independent expert appointed by Banca

Generali

TUB

Italian Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1

September 1993, as subsequently amended

and extended.

TUF

Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24

February 1998, as subsequently amended and

extended.

FOREWORD

This Information Document is issued by Banca Generali S.p.A., with registered office in Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4, registered with the Bank Register under No. 5358 ("Banca Generali" or the "Bank"), in accordance with the provisions of Articles 114-bis of TUF and 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation, as well as with Layout 7 of Annex 3A of the said Rules, with a view to providing shareholders and the financial community with appropriate in-depth information on the long-term incentive plan denominated "2024 LTI Plan", approved by the Board of Directors on its meeting of 5 March 2024, upon obtaining the favourable opinion of both the Remuneration Committee and the Board of Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Article 2389 of the Civil Code ("2024 LTI Plan" or "Plan") and to be submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held, in first call, on 18 April 2024 and, where necessary, in second call, on 19 April 2024, and concerning the allotment at no cost of Shares to the Directors and Employees of the Bank and of its Subsidiaries, as identified by the Board of Directors among those who are vested with functions that are strategically relevant to achieving the Banking Group's objectives.

As described in the Remuneration Policy, the Plan is one of the instruments for determining the total variable component for the Banking Group's top managers, and in particular the instrument aimed at recognising and reflecting the Banking Group's medium/long-term objectives, when calculating the variable remuneration of the above-mentioned individuals, to be fully paid in Shares.

The characteristics of the 2024 LTI Plan are consistent with applicable provisions on remuneration, in particular those of Bank of Italy Circular.

For the purposes of implementation of the Plan, the Shares assigned at no cost to the Beneficiaries will derive, in whole or in part, from the treasury shares that the Company may buy back and dispose of under specific authorisation from the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to Articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Civil Code.

For further detailed information, reference should be made to the Directors' Illustrative Report to be submitted to the shareholders and drawn up pursuant to Articles 125-ter, paragraph 1, and 114-bis, paragraph 1, of TUF and Article 84-ter of the Issuers' Regulation. The said Report is made available on the Bank's website www.bancagenerali.com, section Governance - AGM.

Similarly, this Information Document is made available to the public at Banca Generali's registered office in Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4, and at its operating offices in Milan, Direzione Affari Societari e Rapporti con le Authorities, Piazza Tre Torri 1, as well as via the centralised regulatory data storage mechanism SDIR-NIS, managed by Bit Market Services, at www.emarketstorage.comand on the Bank's website www.bancagenerali.com, section Governance - AGM.

1. RECIPIENTS

  1. Names of the Beneficiaries who sit on the Board of Directors or on the governing body of the Issuer of the financial instruments, as well as any parent companies or direct or indirect Subsidiaries thereof.
    Currently (and without prejudice to subsequent changes, and conditional upon any Board of Director's decisions), potential Beneficiaries include the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Bank.
    The names of the actual Beneficiaries identified by the Board of Directors and the other information envisaged in paragraph 1 of Layout 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulation will be provided according to the methods set out in Article 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation.
  2. Categories of employees or outside collaborators of the Issuer of the financial instruments, and/or any and all the parent companies and Subsidiaries thereof.
    The potential Beneficiaries of the Plan include Employees or collaborators falling into the following categories: the Deputy General Managers, the General Managers of Subsidiaries, the Area/Direction Managers directly reporting to the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager and to the Deputy General Managers, as well as other Managers - with the exception of control functions - who will be carefully selected upon launching the Plan or during the three years of reference (2024-2026), in consideration of the significance of their role in the Banking Group.
    Information requested in this regard will be provided according to the methods set out in Article 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation.
  3. Names of the Beneficiaries of the plan belonging to the groups indicated in point 1.3, letters a), b) and c) of Annex 3A, Layout 7, of the Issuers' Regulation.
  1. General Managers of the issuer of financial instruments

To date (and without prejudice to subsequent changes and subject to the Board of Directors' decisions), these potential Beneficiaries include the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Bank.

The names of the actual Beneficiaries identified by the Board of Directors and the other information envisaged in paragraph 1 of Layout 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulation will be provided according to the methods set out in Article 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation.

  1. Other Directors with strategic responsibilities of the issuer of financial instruments that do not fall into the "small size" category within the meaning of Article 3, paragraph 1, point (f), of Regulation
    No. 17221 of 12 March 2010, if their overall remuneration (inclusive of both earnings in cash, and compensation based on financial instruments) during the financial year exceeds the highest overall remuneration received by the Board members, members of the governing body or the general managers of the issuer of financial instruments.

Not applicable: during the financial year, potential Beneficiaries did not include Directors with strategic responsibilities who during the year received overall remuneration exceeding the highest overall remuneration received by members of the Board of Directors and General Managers.

  1. Individuals who control the issuer and are either employees of the latter or serve the issuer as outside collaborators.

Not applicable.

1.4 Description and numerical indication of the Beneficiaries, broken down into the categories indicated in point 1.4, letters a), b) and c) of Annex 3A, Layout 7, of the Issuers' Regulation.

a) Directors with strategic responsibilities other than those listed in letter b) of paragraph 1.3

To date, potential Beneficiaries include the Deputy General Managers, in detail (without prejudice to subsequent changes), the Deputy General Manager Products, Wealth and Asset Management and the Deputy General Manager Commercial Networks, Alternative and Support Channels.

The full indication of actual Beneficiaries identified by the Board of Directors and the other information envisaged in paragraph 1 of Layout 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulation will be provided according to the methods set out in Article 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulation.

  1. Full indication of all the Directors with strategic responsibilities of the issuer falling within the "small size" category within the meaning of Article 3, paragraph 1, point (f), of Regulation No. 17221 of 12 March 2010
    Not applicable.
  2. Of any and all other categories of employees or collaborators for whom differentiated features of the plan are applicable (e.g., managers, executives, office personnel, etc.)
    Not applicable.

2. REASONS FOR ADOPTING THE PLAN

2.1 Goals pursued through the assignments made under the Plans

The Plan, in line with the Circular and applicable regulations, as well as the best practices (including the principles and recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code), intends to pursue the objective of increasing the value of Banca Generali Shares meanwhile aligning, the economic interest of its Beneficiaries to those of all the stakeholders.

The Plan has the following objectives:

  1. to determine a connection with the component of variable remuneration linked to the medium-long term objectives and the value creation for the shareholder, taking into account the Banking Group's sustainability and the results actually achieved;
  2. to develop the culture of performance in accordance with the Group's philosophy;
  3. to contribute to the creation of a balanced mix between fixed and variable elements of the
    Beneficiaries' remuneration;
  4. to obtain the management's loyalty at Banking Group's level.

In particular, the Plan aims to reinforce the link between the remuneration of Beneficiaries and the performance of the Bank and the Banking Group.

To achieve these objectives, it was decided to:

  1. pay a component of the variable remuneration in the form of Shares and only at the achievement of specific Objectives;
  2. link the incentive to the Share value resulting from the average price of the Shares in the three months prior to approval, by the Board of Directors, of the draft financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the previous financial year (based on the mechanism described more in detail under point 2.3);
  3. define a three years' time vesting period;
  4. provide for specific malus and claw-back clauses.

2.2 Key variables, including performance indicators, taken into consideration in making assignments pursuant to incentive plans based on financial instruments

The Plan provides that the number of Shares actually assigned be directly linked to the achievement of

