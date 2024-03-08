BANCA GENERALI S.p.A.

Registered offices at Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4 - Italy

Authorised share capital 119,378,836.00 euros, subscribed and paid-up share capital 116,851,637.00 euros

Tax code and registration number with the Office of the Registrar of Companies of Trieste: 00833240328, VAT code 01333550323

registered with the Rolls of Banks under No. 5358, parent company of the Banca Generali Banking Group registered with the Rolls of Banking Groups - Company managed

and coordinated by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Website:www.bancagenerali.com

Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund

INFORMATION ON TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL, INCLUDING THE NUMBER AND CATEGORIES OF SHARES IN WHICH SHARE CAPITAL IS SPLIT

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-QUATER,PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER C) OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998, AS AMENDED AND

EXTENDED

STRUCTURE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL (*)

No. of shares with no par

% of share

Listed (market of

value

Share capital

Rights and obligations

capital

listing)/not listed

116,851,637 euros

Voting rights in the Ordinary and

subscribed and

Extraordinary Shareholders'

Ordinary shares

116,851,637

paid

100%

Listed on the Euronext

Meeting of the Company, right to

(authorised

Milan (EXM)

dividends and right to the

119,378,836

reimbursement of capital in case

euros)

of liquidation

  1. As of 8 March 2024, Banca Generali S.p.A. holds 2,902,001 ordinary treasury shares representing 2.50% of the share capital, with suspended voting rights pursuant to Article 2357-ter, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code.

