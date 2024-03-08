BANCA GENERALI S.p.A.
Registered offices at Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4 - Italy
Authorised share capital 119,378,836.00 euros, subscribed and paid-up share capital 116,851,637.00 euros
Tax code and registration number with the Office of the Registrar of Companies of Trieste: 00833240328, VAT code 01333550323
registered with the Rolls of Banks under No. 5358, parent company of the Banca Generali Banking Group registered with the Rolls of Banking Groups - Company managed
and coordinated by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
Website:www.bancagenerali.com
Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund
INFORMATION ON TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL, INCLUDING THE NUMBER AND CATEGORIES OF SHARES IN WHICH SHARE CAPITAL IS SPLIT
PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-QUATER,PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER C) OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998, AS AMENDED AND
EXTENDED
STRUCTURE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL (*)
No. of shares with no par
% of share
Listed (market of
value
Share capital
Rights and obligations
capital
listing)/not listed
116,851,637 euros
Voting rights in the Ordinary and
subscribed and
Extraordinary Shareholders'
Ordinary shares
116,851,637
paid
100%
Listed on the Euronext
Meeting of the Company, right to
(authorised
Milan (EXM)
dividends and right to the
119,378,836
reimbursement of capital in case
euros)
of liquidation
- As of 8 March 2024, Banca Generali S.p.A. holds 2,902,001 ordinary treasury shares representing 2.50% of the share capital, with suspended voting rights pursuant to Article 2357-ter, paragraph 2, of the Italian Civil Code.
