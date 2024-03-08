BANCA GENERALI S.p.A.

Registered offices at Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4 - Italy

Authorised share capital 119,378,836.00 euros, subscribed and paid-up share capital 116,851,637.00 euros

Tax code and registration number with the Office of the Registrar of Companies of Trieste: 00833240328, VAT code 01333550323

registered with the Rolls of Banks under No. 5358, parent company of the Banca Generali Banking Group registered with the Rolls of Banking Groups - Company managed

and coordinated by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

Website:www.bancagenerali.com

Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund

INFORMATION ON TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL, INCLUDING THE NUMBER AND CATEGORIES OF SHARES IN WHICH SHARE CAPITAL IS SPLIT

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 125-QUATER,PARAGRAPH 1, LETTER C) OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF 24 FEBRUARY 1998, AS AMENDED AND

EXTENDED

STRUCTURE OF THE SHARE CAPITAL (*)

No. of shares with no par % of share Listed (market of value Share capital Rights and obligations capital listing)/not listed 116,851,637 euros Voting rights in the Ordinary and subscribed and Extraordinary Shareholders' Ordinary shares 116,851,637 paid 100% Listed on the Euronext Meeting of the Company, right to (authorised Milan (EXM) dividends and right to the 119,378,836 reimbursement of capital in case euros) of liquidation