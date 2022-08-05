Banca Generali S p A : Pillar III - Situation at 30.06.2022
08/05/2022 | 11:16am EDT
PILLAR 3
DISCLOSURES - SITUATION AT 30.06.2022
Pillar 3
Disclosures
Situation at 30.06.2022
This Document has been translated from that issued in Italy, from the Italian into the English language, solely for the convenience of international readers. The Italian version remains the definitive version.
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Contents
Foreword
4
1.
Disclosure of key metrics
7
2.
Credit risk: information on exposures subject to Covid-19-related measures
9
Declaration of the Manager in charge of preparing the Company's financial reports
14
List of tables
15
PILLAR 3 - DISCLOSURES 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 15:15:07 UTC.