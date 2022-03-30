Banca Generali S p A : Pillar III - Situation at 31 December 2021

PILLAR 3

DISCLOSURES - SITUATION AT 31.12.2021

Pillar 3 DISCLOSURES

Situation at 31 December 2021

This Document has been translated from that issued in Italy, from the Italian into the English language, solely for the convenience of international readers. The Italian version remains the deﬁnitive version.

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

Contents

Foreword 4

1. Disclosure of key metrics 7

2. Risk Management Objectives and Policies 9

3. Scope of application 26

4. Own funds 31

5. Capital requirements 43

6. Countercyclical capital buﬀer 45

7. Credit risk: general information 47

8. Credit risk: use of ECAIs 66

9. Credit risk mitigation techniques 71

10. Counterparty risk 74

11. Securitisation 79

12. Liquidity risk 82

13. Operating risk 88

14. Market risk 89

15. Capital instrument exposures not included in the trading book 90

16. Encumbered and unencumbered assets 92

17. Leverage 95

18. Remuneration policies 100

Declaration of the manager in charge of preparing the company's ﬁnancial reports 115

List of tables 116

