Banca Generali S p A : and its commitment to supporting innovative processes in the agritech world alongside Treedom

07 January 2021

We are at the forefront of investing in sustainability and supporting Italy. The asset management company in which Banca Generali holds a stake, 8A+ Investimenti SGR, through its fund 8A+ Real Innovation, distributed by the bank, announces its participation in the capital increase of Treedom, the innovative Florence-based company focused on reforestation and environmental services.

BG4Real in support of the Agri-tech world

The transaction is part of BG4Real, our project to bridge the gap between private investors and the real economy, enhancing sustainable SMEs to make Italy's innovative capacities increasingly perceived.

The initiative is aimed at supporting Treedom as it expands on international markets (Great Britain, France, Spain, Benelux, Sweden, Denmark and Finland) and pursues an IPO.

In particular, the fund 8A+ Real Innovation will contribute, as lead investor,€3 million to Treedom's €8 million capital increase.

'Treedom is a one-of-a-kind company and one of the most interesting players in agritech, consumer tech and sustainability. The investment is part of Banca Generali's Bg4Real programme, which seeks to develop SMEs attuned to sustainable development, thereby contributing to increasing the perception of Italy's capacity for generating innovation. The deal is designed to support the company's growth and internationalisation efforts. The investment is also an opportunity to continue to reinforce the diversification of the fund's portfolio, underscoring the tangible commitment that investors can make to benefiting the real economy,'' commented Maria Ameli, Head of Equity Private Investments at Banca Generali.

'The big challenge now faced by Treedom is expanding into international markets, with a particular focus on Europe (Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Benelux and Scandinavia). Thanks to the capital increase, Treedom will be able to invest in developing its Web platform and expanding its community, continuing the process that it began ten years ago. We are pleased that an Italian company is bringing a positive message of sustainability to the world,' commented Federico Garcea, Treedom's founder and CEO.

Treedom's story

Founded in Florence in 2010, Treedom is the world's first online agroforestry project funding platform, designed to benefit the environment and the communities involved in its projects.

This innovative business model offers local farmers the training and tools they need to learn to care for trees and contributes actively to as many as ten of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the UN's 2030 Agenda..