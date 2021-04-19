Banca Generali S p A : IR Company Profile

FA NETWORKS (ASSORETI) 1/2
FA ASSETS TRIPLED IN THE LAST 10 YEARS
Financial Assets managed by FAs (Assoreti), bn/€
New entrants
667
•
The FA sector
ISPB
620
manages
40
|
434
471
38
€667bn assets,
115
101
99
112
representing
315
89
93
236
257
279
231
15% of total
417
415
470
512
345
378
Italian financial
|
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
assets (up from
6.4% in 2010)
• FA growth is
Market Shares (FAs sector assets as % of tot. Italian Financial assets), %accelerating in current business
environment
11.8%
12.2%
14.1%
15.2%
leveraging on a
10.3%
11.2%
more flexible
6.4%
6.4%
6.8%
7.0%
7.7%
client service
and wide range
of IT tools
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020e
4 Source: Assoreti data as of 31.12.2020 and Bank of Italy data as of 30.09.2020
FA NETWORKS (ASSORETI) 2/2
HIGH CONCENTRATION AS SIZE MATTERS
Ranking by asset size, bn/€
19.8%
17.3%
12.5%
11.9%
132.2
11.0%
115.4
8.4%
83.3
79.6
6.8%
73.3
56.3
3.5%
45.2
23.6
2.4%
1.6%
1.5%
1.1%
1.0%
15.7
11.0
0.2%
10.3
7.4
6.7
5.8
1.4
5 Source: Assoreti (Association of Italian Financial Advisors)
