    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 04/19 11:37:58 am
31.33 EUR   +0.61%
BANCA GENERALI S P A  : IR Company Profile
PU
BANCA GENERALI S P A  : Net Inflows Jump 25% in March
MT
PR : Net Inflows March 2021
PU
Banca Generali S p A : IR Company Profile

04/19/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
COMPANY PROFILE

MARCH 2021

AGENDA

Our Vision:

To Be the No.1 Private Bank unique by Value of Service, Innovation and Sustainability

Italian Household Wealth, FA networks and Banca Generali

Banca Generali at a glance

Key strategic pillars

Financial results in perspective

2

SNAPSHOT ON ITALIAN HOUSEHOLD WEALTH

A WEALTHY COUNTRY FROM AN HOUSEHOLD STANDPOINT

Italian Total Net Household Wealth, €/trillion

Breakdown of Italian financial wealth, '000 bn/€

9.4

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.7

9.7

9.7

9.7

9.6

9.8

9.6

9.8

9.8

Insurance, Pension

Others

funds, Severance

Indemnity fund

0.1

Current

3.8

3.7

3.6

3.8

4.0

4.1

4.2

4.4

4.4

4.4

accounts

3.8

4.2

4.2

1.2

1.5

Total «investible

assets»

3.5

6.5

6.6

6.7

6.8

6.8

6.6

6.5

6.4

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

0.2

0.9

Bonds

Listed and non-listed

0.5

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

-0.9

equities and

participations

Mutual funds

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

9M20

Financial debt

Real-estate assets

Financial assets

3

Source: Bank of Italy data as of 30.09.2020

3

FA NETWORKS (ASSORETI) 1/2

FA ASSETS TRIPLED IN THE LAST 10 YEARS

Financial Assets managed by FAs (Assoreti), bn/€

New entrants

667

The FA sector

ISPB

620

manages

519

514

40

434

471

38

€667bn assets,

115

101

99

112

representing

315

89

93

236

257

279

231

15% of total

417

415

470

512

345

378

Italian financial

household

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

assets (up from

6.4% in 2010)

• FA growth is

Market Shares (FAs sector assets as % of tot. Italian Financial assets), %accelerating in current business

environment

11.8%

12.2%

14.1%

15.2%

leveraging on a

10.3%

11.2%

more flexible

6.4%

6.4%

6.8%

7.0%

7.7%

client service

and wide range

of IT tools

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

4 Source: Assoreti data as of 31.12.2020 and Bank of Italy data as of 30.09.2020

FA NETWORKS (ASSORETI) 2/2

HIGH CONCENTRATION AS SIZE MATTERS

Ranking by asset size, bn/€

19.8%

17.3%

12.5%

11.9%

132.2

11.0%

115.4

8.4%

83.3

79.6

6.8%

73.3

56.3

3.5%

45.2

23.6

2.4%

1.6%

1.5%

1.1%

1.0%

0.9%

15.7

11.0

0.2%

10.3

7.4

6.7

5.8

1.4

5 Source: Assoreti (Association of Italian Financial Advisors)

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 635 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2021 269 M 324 M 324 M
Net cash 2021 610 M 734 M 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 5,19%
Capitalization 3 584 M 4 293 M 4 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 934
Free-Float 48,5%
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 31,63 €
Last Close Price 31,14 €
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Giancarlo Fancel Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.14.32%4 293
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%188 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.26%181 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.17%157 358
