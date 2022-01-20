Banca Generali S p A : wins the Italian Certificates Awards

20 January 2022

For the third consecutive year, ours is the best Italian Private Network for the distribution of certificates. This was established by the jury of the most important Italian recognition in the field - the Italian Certificates Awards - held in recent days in Milan. Guiding the jury's judgment were the numbers achieved last year by our private bankers and wealth advisors in the field of certificates.

"2021 was an intense and challenging year from a market perspective. Taking advantage of our innovative multi-partner and tailor-made approach, we carefully calibrated public offer placements and private placements in order to maximize the potential of the certificates and minimize the level of risk. In this way, we have been able to make available to our bankers and their clients useful tools to increase the level of portfolio diversification and accompany the various market phases experienced last year, both in moments of strong growth and in those of managing the return of inflation," commented Melania D'Angelo, head of the BG Certificates Hub at Banca Generali.

Launched in 2019, the BG Certificates Hub project is based on an innovative multi-issuer approach that is accompanied by a careful selection of underlyings. To this, we have also associated a range of 360-degree support tools that cover all phases of the certificate, from its tailor-made conception to post-sale.

The Italian Certificates Awards are an event organized by Triboo and Certificates and Derivatives, under the umbrella of the Certificate Journal. The 2021 edition took place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.