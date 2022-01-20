Log in
Banca Generali S p A : wins the Italian Certificates Awards

01/20/2022 | 06:51am EST
20 January 2022

Banca Generali wins the Italian Certificates Awards

For the third consecutive year, ours is the best Italian Private Network for the distribution of certificates. This was established by the jury of the most important Italian recognition in the field - the Italian Certificates Awards - held in recent days in Milan. Guiding the jury's judgment were the numbers achieved last year by our private bankers and wealth advisors in the field of certificates.

"2021 was an intense and challenging year from a market perspective. Taking advantage of our innovative multi-partner and tailor-made approach, we carefully calibrated public offer placements and private placements in order to maximize the potential of the certificates and minimize the level of risk. In this way, we have been able to make available to our bankers and their clients useful tools to increase the level of portfolio diversification and accompany the various market phases experienced last year, both in moments of strong growth and in those of managing the return of inflation," commented Melania D'Angelo, head of the BG Certificates Hub at Banca Generali.

BG Certificates Hub

Launched in 2019, the BG Certificates Hub project is based on an innovative multi-issuer approach that is accompanied by a careful selection of underlyings. To this, we have also associated a range of 360-degree support tools that cover all phases of the certificate, from its tailor-made conception to post-sale.

What are the Italian Certificate Awards?

The Italian Certificates Awards are an event organized by Triboo and Certificates and Derivatives, under the umbrella of the Certificate Journal. The 2021 edition took place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 769 M 873 M 873 M
Net income 2021 340 M 386 M 386 M
Net cash 2021 632 M 717 M 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 4 122 M 4 678 M 4 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,96 €
Average target price 41,03 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.-7.20%4 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%438 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%375 134
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 733
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.82%215 934
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%199 677