Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banca Generali and FEduF: sustainability and financial education for the citizens of the future

10/26/2021 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26 October 2021

Banca Generali and FEduF: sustainability and financial education for the citizens of the future

How can we prepare young people to be economically aware and sustainable citizens?

This is the question we asked ourselves during Financial Education Month, to which we responded with "Un Salvadanaio per Amico", the educational initiative we devised and promoted in collaboration with the FEduF (Fondazione per l'Educazione Finanziaria e al Risparmio) throughout Italy to bring primary school students closer to the themes of savings and sustainability.

Financial Education: the value of money and responsible management

The meeting, which is part of the school curriculum and lasts approximately 90 minutes, encourages children to reflect on the value of money and the need to manage it responsibly for themselves and the community, with a view to conscious citizenship.

Alongside the theme of the value of savings, children are helped to think about the theme of sustainability, starting with the daily and personal actions that each of us can take, thus promoting "good practices" of sustainable development that create added value and preserve resources for future generations.

Finance explained to children through play

Before or after the meeting, children can make piggy banks using recycled materials (e.g. plastic bottles, boxes, decorations from clothes that are no longer usable, etc.).

Once made, the piggy banks should be photographed and sent to scuola@feduf.it, together with a slogan or thought on the theme of sustainability, saving and protecting natural resources. All entries will be published on www.economiascuola.it.

All participating teachers will also be sent a copy of the book Fables and Money, which can offer useful ideas for strengthening pupils' economic citizenship skills, and a copy for each child of our booklet designed for them with the concepts of finance and sustainability.

Deputy CEO Marco Bernardi comments

"We are delighted to renew our commitment to FEduF with a project that aims to bring the youngest children closer to the key concepts of savings and sustainability. As a private bank that is attentive to the assets of Italian families, we are aware of how important it is today to educate the new generations on economic issues in order to bridge the gap with other countries, where we are still too far behind in the world rankings of financial education. We strongly believe that it is necessary to start working with young people today in order to lay the foundations for a future in which savings and sustainability represent two central guidelines for Italian society".

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 15:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
11:26aBANCA GENERALI AND FEDUF : sustainability and financial education for the citizens of the ..
PU
10/21BANCA GENERALI S P A : brings Private Banking to World Manufacturing Week 2021
PU
10/11FINANCE AND PRIVATE BANKING : Banca Generali is 2021 Best Employer
PU
10/08BANCA GENERALI S P A : Beatrice Venezi at Dal Verme Theater in Milan
PU
10/06PR : Net Inflows September 2021
PU
09/30CITYWIRE PRIVATE BANKING AWARDS 2021 : the winner is Banca Generali
PU
09/29PR : Communication on the payment dates of 2019-2020 cumulated dividends
PU
09/27Tranche Update on Banca Generali S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 28, 202..
CI
09/27PR : Banca Generali: conclusion of the buy-back of treasury shares plan
PU
09/27BANCA GENERALI S P A : with Stefano Guindani in "BG4SDGs - Time to Change"
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 720 M 837 M 837 M
Net income 2021 299 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2021 617 M 717 M 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 4,28%
Capitalization 4 641 M 5 390 M 5 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 957
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 40,49 €
Average target price 37,29 €
Spread / Average Target -7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.48.64%5 390
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.35.19%505 179
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.75%391 541
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.92%247 622
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.21%215 855
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.73%202 324