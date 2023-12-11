(Alliance News) - Banca Generali Spa reported Monday that it achieved net inflows of EUR366 million in November, bringing total inflows since the beginning of the year to more than EUR5.0 billion in line with last year's result.

Net inflows in managed and insurance products closed with the home offering up EUR112 million and the third-party offering negative EUR44 million, for a total net positive result of EUR68 million.

Specifically, Branch I policies presented net inflows of EUR54 million in the month, confirming the steady recovery started in the second half of the year.

In the month, as Banca Generali writes, there was also a significant cash inflow totaling EUR426 million linked to important maturities of government bonds, some profit-taking on the securities on deposit front and a steady acquisition of new flows from new and existing clients.

Banca Generali CEO and managing director Gian Maria Mossa commented, "Another very solid month in flows despite economic pressures and the rate environment. We are happy to see that the work done to continuously improve the dynamics of the offering has produced positive concrete results as reflected in the quality of the product mix and the return of attention to managed solutions related to protection and diversification."

"The signals we are receiving from our bankers, in terms of growth in new clients and demand for advanced advisory services, confirm the strength of our positioning in private banking and the expectations of a positive year-end in terms of volume and quality of deposits."

Banca Generali shares are in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR33.40 per share.

