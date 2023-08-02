(Alliance News) - Banca Generali Spa announced Wednesday that it has started the share buyback program to serve its remuneration and incentive policies, authorized by the shareholders' meeting held on April 19.

The company then announced that it has purchased 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of EUR33.2820 per share, for a total value of approximately EUR332,820.

Banca Generali's stock on Wednesday closed down 1.3 percent at EUR33.26 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.