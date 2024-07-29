(Alliance News) - Banca Generali Spa announced Monday that it purchased 7,000 of its own ordinary shares on July 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR40.5646, for a total value of EUR283,952.20.

As of today, the company holds 2.7 million treasury shares, accounting for 2.3 percent of its share capital.

Banca Generali's stock on Monday closed in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR40.46 per share.

