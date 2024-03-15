(Alliance News) - Banca Generali Spa announced Friday the resignation of Ilaria Romagnoli as a director, which came about due to "personal reasons."

Romagnoli, an independent director, was also chairman of the credit committee and a member of the control and risk committee as well as the nomination, governance and sustainability committee, established within the board of directors.

Banca Generali closed Friday up 1.9 percent to EUR36.09 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

