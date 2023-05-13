PR: 1Q 2023 Financial Results

and a complex interest rate scenario, we recorded the best quarter ever in terms of recurring net profit. Recurring fees proved rather resilient, also thanks to the value generated by AUC solutions, which reached a historic high in line with the monetary policy cycle. We look to the market economic and financial challenges for the coming months with caution, but we are confident we can continue to grow in line with the Plan's targets on the strength of our unique positioning and of a service level that is increasingly recognised and appreciated by our clients."

P&L RESULTS AT 31 MARCH 2023

Q1 2023 closed with consolidated net profit at €83.1 million, up 22% compared to €68.3 million for the same period of the previous year. This result was achieved in a context marked by gradually recovering stock markets compared to the lows of the previous year, albeit still impacted by strong volatility and macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Leveraging its diversified products and services and the quality of its professional network, Banca Generali best seized market opportunities, accelerating its path towards its business and profitability growth targets.

In the reporting period, net profit quality further improved, testifying to the Bank's constant steps forwards towards sustainable financial growth. Recurring net profit rose by 45% to €77.0 million, reaching a new all-timequarterly high. This result was achieved thanks to the numerous initiatives aimed at fostering revenue sustainability and diversification, as well as to the favourable interest rate normalisation and the Bank's customary cost discipline. Overall, the recurring component

accounted for 93% of net profit for the period, compared to 78% for the same period of the previous year.

In further detail:

Net banking income totalled €193.2 million compared to €160.8 million for Q1 2022. The significant increase was driven by the net financial income acceleration (€74.9 million; +175.8%), offset by net recurring fees amounting to €113.3 million (-5.6%) and the lower contribution of variable fees (€5.0 million; -63.3%) due to market volatility.

In particular, net interest income (€71.0 million; +214.9% YoY; +24.2 % QoQ) benefited from the increase in assets' yields, in line with the rise in market interest rates. Margins were mainly driven by a bond portfolio characterised by a short duration (1.2 years) and a high percentage of variable- rate securities (53% of the total). Interest-bearing assets amounted to €15.5 billion at period-end, slightly down on the end of the year (-1.8%).

Gross recurring fees amounted to €238.1 million (-2.7% compared to the same period of the previous year). In detail, gross management fees totalled €199.8 million compared to €209.9 million for the previous year as a result of lower average total assets managed in highly complex market conditions characterised by severe pressures. By contrast, banking and entry fees rose to €38.3 million (+10.2%), with a robust growth supported by the Bank's revenue diversification initiatives and the clients' interest in AUC solutions.

Despite the inflationary pressures, operating costs amounted to €63.7 million (+6.2% on an annual basis), including €1.1 million one-off charges, thus confirming the Bank's operational efficiency.