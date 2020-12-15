PR: Banca Generali acquisition of a stake in Conio Inc., a fintech and cryptocurrency services provider

Banca Generali Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Gian Maria Mossa stated: "This is an

important industrial partnership both from a technological as well as a management perspective. We predict that the future structure of financial markets will be influenced by blockchain technology, which continues to enable innovation in cryptocurrencies and many other areas of the financial ecosystem. Some central banks have already begun studies and projects to introduce digital currencies alongside traditional systems; global payment systems players are including this new world in their business models; and in Switzerland we are seeing the creation of the first banks based on blockchain systems. In this context, the agreement with Conio means an expansion of the services offered to our customers and collaborating with an innovation-oriented partner. We can thus continue to develop our open-banking platform expanding our offering with industry leading innovative solutions. I would also like to highlight the great attention that Conio pays to security and regulatory aspects, which have been key to the creation of this partnership."

Christian Miccoli, co-CEOof Conio Inc., added: "This agreement with Banca Generali is a significant

step towards a new era for the whole financial system with more traditional financial institutions opening the way for collaboration between the established and the new players. After ten years of development and industrial stabilisation, cryptocurrencies are now entering into a tangible new phase, debuting on the financial institutions' range of services.

With this transaction, Banca Generali is positioning Italy as a leading country in Europe in the race

towards the development of these new technologies."

Banca Generali

Banca Generali is a leading private bank in Italy that offers its customers financial planning and wealth protection services, leveraging its top-of-the-industry network of Financial Advisors and Private Bankers that stand out for their experience and professionalism. The Company's strategy is based on four key elements: qualified advice from professionals specialised in households' wealth protection and investment planning support; a portfolio of banking, financial and insurance solutions tailored to individual needs; innovative wealth management services not limited to financial assets alone; and innovative digital tools that use technology to build on the relationship of trust between Financial Advisor and customer. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since November 2006, the Bank manages assets of over €70.4 billion on behalf of over 300,000 customers (figures as at 30 September 2020). Banca Generali adopts an open-architecture model availing of the best international managers and operates according to an open-banking approach based on advanced digital tools. Since 2019, Banca Generali has been operating in Switzerland through BG Valeur, offering personalised advisory and management services.

Conio

Founded in 2015 by Christian Miccoli and Vincenzo Di Nicola, Conio is the first Italian Bitcoin wallet that allows everyone to approach the Bitcoin world in a simple way, through a smartphone app. As a tech company, Conio also offers financial institutions, banks and insurance companies integrated solutions for the management of digital assets, from wallets for the management of cryptocurrencies to the integration of blockchain protocols within cards and payment services on smartphones. The tech Company has developed a proprietary Custody Technology suitable for banks: and it is thanks to the important know-how in the field of cryptocurrencies and the strength of its custody technology that the Italian-American company has already been chosen as a partner by Hype, Nexi Open Banking and Banca Generali.

2 / 2