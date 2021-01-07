PR: Banca Generali and 8A+ participate in Treedom's capital increase
01/07/2021 | 06:04am EST
PRESS RELEASE
Banca Generali and 8A+ participate in Treedom's capital increase
The fund 8A+ Real Innovation takes a stake as lead investor in the capital increase of the
innovative Florence-based company dedicated to tree-planting worldwide
The initiative is part of the project BG4Real,
Banca Generali's programme for supporting the real economy
CONTACTS:
www.bancagenerali.com
Media Relations
Michele Seghizzi
Tel. +39 02 40826683
michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.i t
Investor Relations
Giuliana Pagliari
Tel: +39 02 40826548
giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it
Milan, 7 January 2021 - Banca Generali is at the forefront of investing in sustainability and supporting Italy. The asset management company in which Banca Generali holds a stake, 8A+ Investimenti SGR, through its fund 8A+ Real Innovation, distributed by the Bank, announces its participation as lead investor in the capital increase of Treedom, the innovative Florence-based company focused on reforestation and environmental services.
The transaction is part of BG4Real, the project developed by Banca Generali to bridge the gap between private investors and the real economy. In particular, the fund 8A+ Real Innovation will contribute €3 million to Treedom's €8 million capital increase (100% of the company is valued at €33 million pre-money). The remainder of the capital increase will remain available for subscription by other investors until 30 June 2021.
The initiative is aimed at supporting Treedom as it expands on international markets (Great Britain, France, Spain, Benelux, Sweden, Denmark and Finland) and pursues an IPO.
"Treedom is a one-of-a-kind company and one of the most interesting players in agritech, consumer tech and sustainability. The investment is part of Banca Generali's BG4Real programme, which seeks to develop SMEs attuned to sustainable development, thereby contributing to increasing the perception of Italy's capacity for generating innovation. The deal is designed to support the company's growth and internationalisation efforts. The investment is also an opportunity to continue to reinforce the diversification of the fund's portfolio, underscoring the tangible commitment that investors can make to benefiting the real economy,"" commentedMaria Ameli, Head of Equity Private Investments at Banca Generali.
"The big challenge now faced by Treedom is expanding into international markets, with a particular focus on Europe (Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Benelux and Scandinavia). Thanks to the capital increase, Treedom will be able to invest in developing its Web platform and expanding its
community, continuing the process that it began ten years ago. We are pleased that an Italian company is bringing a positive message of sustainability to the world," commentedFederico Garcea, Treedom's founder and CEO.
BG4Real
Launched in June 2020, BG4Real is the investment instrument programme developed by Banca Generali to bridge the gap between private investors and the real economy. The project has a twofold objective: on the one hand, meeting households' needs to seek out value in long-term investments, and, on the other, meeting the growing demand for credit and private capital from businesses and the economic system.
To identify the most interesting and deserving investment opportunities in Italy and Europe, Banca Generali has created an ecosystem of partnerships with research centres, venture capital funds and companies that is capable of identifying trends and changes at an earlier stage.
This is the context for the funds established by 8A+ Investimenti SGR distributed by Banca Generali:
8A+ Real Innovation, an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) dedicated to innovative Italian and European SMEs;
8A+ Real Italy Eltif, a European Long Term Investments Fund focusing on investments in Italian SMEs.
Both instruments adopt a multi-manager and multi-asset approach, while also enabling investors to benefit from the incentives introduced by Article 38 "Reinforcing the system of innovative startups" and Article 136 "Incentives for investment in the real economy" of the Relaunch Italy Decree, converted by Law No. 77 of 17 July 2020.
Banca Generali
Banca Generali is a leading private bank in Italy that offers its customers financial planning and wealth protection services, leveraging its very solid network of Financial Advisors and Private Bankers that stand out for their experience and professionalism. The Company's strategy is based on four key elements: qualified advice from professionals specialised in households' wealth protection and investment planning support; a portfolio of banking, financial and insurance solutions tailored to individual needs; innovative wealth management services; and innovative digital tools that use technology to build on the relationship of trust between Financial Advisor and customer. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since November 2006, the Bank manages assets of over €70.4 billion on behalf of over 300,000 customers (figures as at 30 September 2020). Banca Generali operates according to an open-banking approach based on advanced digital tools. Since 2019, Banca Generali has been operating in Switzerland through BG Valeur, offering personalised advisory and management services.
Treedom
Treedom is the only online platform in the world where you can have someone plant a tree for you and then follow it online. Since its foundation in 2010 in Florence, more than 1,500,000 trees have been planted in Africa, South America, Asia and Italy. All trees are planted directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social and financial benefits to their communities. Thanks to its business model, in 2014 Treedom became part of the Certified B Corporations, a network of companies that stand out for high environmental and social performance. Every tree on Treedom is geo-localized and photographed and has its online page, it can be kept or virtually gifted to others. Thanks to these features, Treedom's tree engages people and at the same time it represents a great communication and marketing tool for virtuous companies that decide to fight climate change.
