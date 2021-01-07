PR: Banca Generali and 8A+ participate in Treedom's capital increase

Milan, 7 January 2021 - Banca Generali is at the forefront of investing in sustainability and supporting Italy. The asset management company in which Banca Generali holds a stake, 8A+ Investimenti SGR, through its fund 8A+ Real Innovation, distributed by the Bank, announces its participation as lead investor in the capital increase of Treedom, the innovative Florence-based company focused on reforestation and environmental services.

The transaction is part of BG4Real, the project developed by Banca Generali to bridge the gap between private investors and the real economy. In particular, the fund 8A+ Real Innovation will contribute €3 million to Treedom's €8 million capital increase (100% of the company is valued at €33 million pre-money). The remainder of the capital increase will remain available for subscription by other investors until 30 June 2021.

The initiative is aimed at supporting Treedom as it expands on international markets (Great Britain, France, Spain, Benelux, Sweden, Denmark and Finland) and pursues an IPO.

"Treedom is a one-of-a-kind company and one of the most interesting players in agritech, consumer tech and sustainability. The investment is part of Banca Generali's BG4Real programme, which seeks to develop SMEs attuned to sustainable development, thereby contributing to increasing the perception of Italy's capacity for generating innovation. The deal is designed to support the company's growth and internationalisation efforts. The investment is also an opportunity to continue to reinforce the diversification of the fund's portfolio, underscoring the tangible commitment that investors can make to benefiting the real economy,"" commented Maria Ameli, Head of Equity Private Investments at Banca Generali.

"The big challenge now faced by Treedom is expanding into international markets, with a particular focus on Europe (Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Benelux and Scandinavia). Thanks to the capital increase, Treedom will be able to invest in developing its Web platform and expanding its

1 / 3