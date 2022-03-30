Log in
PR: Banca Generali: documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting published

03/30/2022
PRESS RELEASE

CONTACTS:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi Tel. +39 408 26683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari Tel: +39 02 408 26548giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

Banca Generali: documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting published

Milan, 30 March 2022 - This is to announce that, as disclosed in the press release dated 21 March 2022, today, the Remuneration Report, the Report on the authorization to the purchase of treasury stock, the Annual Corporate Governance Report and the Integrated Annual Report at 31 December 2021, including the mandatory documentation required by applicable laws and accompanied by the attestations signed by the Manager in charge of preparing the company's financial reports, have been made available to the public at the registered office in Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4, at its operating offices in Milan, Direzione Affari Societari e Rapporti con le Authorities, Piazza Tre Torri 1, on the corporate website https://www.bancagenerali.com/en/governance/agm)as well as on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.(www.borsaitaliana.it)and on the authorized storage mechanism www.emarketstorage.com.

1

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
