PR: Net Inflows December 2021

Banca Generali closed 2021 with the best monthly and annual result ever
December net inflows: €849 million (€696 million from managed solutions)
2021 total net inflows: €7.7 billion (€5.3 billion from managed solutions)
Assets under Advisory (AuA1) at €7.3 billion (+21% YOY)
Milan, 13 January 2022 - Banca Generali closed 2021 with the best monthly and annual result ever. In December, total net inflows amounted to €849 million and showed excellent quality and diversification. Managed, insurance and AUC solutions neared €1 billion overall (€986 million; +24% YOY), whereas current account liquidity decreased.
2021 total net inflows reached €7.7 billion (+31% YOY) - exceeding the previous 2017 record of €6.9 billion - and were again marked by an excellent product mix and diversification.
In detail, net inflows of managed solutions (€696 million; €5.3 billion for the year) were evenly distributed, with particularly positive results shown by financial wrappers (€242 million in December; €938 million for the year) and insurance wrappers (€141 million in December; €1.4 billion for the year). The Lux IM Sicav continued its constant growth reaching €178 million in December and €1.5 billion for the year.
Assets under Advisory amounted to €7.3 billion (+21% YOY), increasing by €155 million in December.
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Gian Maria Mossa stated: "Our strong efforts aimed at diversifying and protecting our clients' wealth, and the continuous innovation of our investment solutions and expansion of our range of products and services are leading us towardshigher-than-expected results. Our robust net inflows, including from managed products - achieved without extraordinary incentives or digital promotions, but rather thanks to our bankers' household advisory work - are an excellent result that is propelling us towards new annualall-timehighs. The many recognitions for our sustainable offering model and the efficacy of our asset management and digital solutions confirm the soundness of the path we have embarked upon. Our clients' increasing confidence in us is the best starting point for presenting our growth ambitions in view of the newthree-yearplan to be launched in February."
1 AuA: Assets under Advanced Advisory.
NET INFLOWS AND LIFE NEW BUSINESS - DECEMBER 2021
Million of Euros
Dec
Dec
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
2021
2020
2021
2020
Mutual Funds and SICAVs
313
515
2,922
2,169
of which LUX IM
178
261
1,536
1,866
Financial Wrappers
242
75
938
119
Insurance Wrappers
141
147
1,443
894
Managed Solutions
696
737
5,303
3,182
Traditional life Insurance policies
43
19
-487
203
Managed solutions and life insurance
739
756
4,816
3,385
Assets Under Custody
247
41
925
1,487
of which: Structured products, Securitisations
117
72
1,088
871
Deposits
-137
-15
1944
994
AuC products and current accounts
110
26
2,869
2,481
Total Net Inflows
849
782
7,685
5,866
Dec
Dec
S.I. to
S.I. to
2021
2020
Dec 2021
Dec 2020
Assets Under Advanced Advisory
155
177
7,294
6,016
Dec
Dec
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
2021
2020
2021
2020
Life New Business
453
178
4,409
2,348
The Manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports (Tommaso di Russo) declares, pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Art. 154-bis of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.
