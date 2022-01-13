Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/13 06:00:38 am
37.96 EUR   -1.20%
05:31aPR : Net Inflows December 2021
PU
2021SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENTS : Standard Ethics raises Banca Generali's rating
PU
2021PR : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
PR: Net Inflows December 2021

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
PRESS

RELEASE

CONTACTS:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi

Tel. +39 02 40826683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari

Tel.: +39 02 40826548

giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

Banca Generali closed 2021 with the best monthly and annual result ever

  • December net inflows: €849 million (€696 million from managed solutions)
  • 2021 total net inflows: €7.7 billion (€5.3 billion from managed solutions)

Assets under Advisory (AuA1) at €7.3 billion (+21% YOY)

Milan, 13 January 2022 - Banca Generali closed 2021 with the best monthly and annual result ever. In December, total net inflows amounted to €849 million and showed excellent quality and diversification. Managed, insurance and AUC solutions neared €1 billion overall (€986 million; +24% YOY), whereas current account liquidity decreased.

2021 total net inflows reached €7.7 billion (+31% YOY) - exceeding the previous 2017 record of €6.9 billion - and were again marked by an excellent product mix and diversification.

In detail, net inflows of managed solutions (€696 million; €5.3 billion for the year) were evenly distributed, with particularly positive results shown by financial wrappers (€242 million in December; €938 million for the year) and insurance wrappers (€141 million in December; €1.4 billion for the year). The Lux IM Sicav continued its constant growth reaching €178 million in December and €1.5 billion for the year.

Assets under Advisory amounted to €7.3 billion (+21% YOY), increasing by €155 million in December.

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Gian Maria Mossa stated: "Our strong efforts aimed at diversifying and protecting our clients' wealth, and the continuous innovation of our investment solutions and expansion of our range of products and services are leading us towards higher-than-expected results. Our robust net inflows, including from managed products - achieved without extraordinary incentives or digital promotions, but rather thanks to our bankers' household advisory work - are an excellent result that is propelling us towards new annual all-timehighs. The many recognitions for our sustainable offering model and the efficacy of our asset management and digital solutions confirm the soundness of the path we have embarked upon. Our clients' increasing confidence in us is the best starting point for presenting our growth ambitions in view of the new three-yearplan to be launched in February."

1 AuA: Assets under Advanced Advisory.

NET INFLOWS AND LIFE NEW BUSINESS - DECEMBER 2021

PRESS

RELEASE

Million of Euros

Dec

Dec

Jan-Dec

Jan-Dec

2021

2020

2021

2020

Mutual Funds and SICAVs

313

515

2,922

2,169

of which LUX IM

178

261

1,536

1,866

Financial Wrappers

242

75

938

119

Insurance Wrappers

141

147

1,443

894

Managed Solutions

696

737

5,303

3,182

Traditional life Insurance policies

43

19

-487

203

Managed solutions and life insurance

739

756

4,816

3,385

Assets Under Custody

247

41

925

1,487

of which: Structured products, Securitisations

117

72

1,088

871

Deposits

-137

-15

1944

994

AuC products and current accounts

110

26

2,869

2,481

Total Net Inflows

849

782

7,685

5,866

Dec

Dec

S.I. to

S.I. to

2021

2020

Dec 2021

Dec 2020

Assets Under Advanced Advisory

155

177

7,294

6,016

Dec

Dec

Jan-Dec

Jan-Dec

2021

2020

2021

2020

Life New Business

453

178

4,409

2,348

CONTACTS:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi

Tel. +39 02 40826683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari

Tel.: +39 02 40826548

giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

The Manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports (Tommaso di Russo) declares, pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Art. 154-bis of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records.

Tommaso di Russo (CFO of Banca Generali)

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
