    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/20 11:41:40 am EDT
32.45 EUR   -0.49%
12:25pPR : Published the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/18Generali Beat 1Q Expectations Despite EUR136 Million Russia Impairment
DJ
05/13Banca Generali S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PR: Published the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting

05/20/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

Banca Generali: published the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting

Milan, 20 may 2022 - Notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of April 21, 2022, have been made available to the public today at the Company's registered office in Trieste, Via Machiavelli 4, and at its operating offices in Milan, Direzione Affari Societari e Rapporti con le Authorities, Piazza Tre Torri 1, on the corporate website (www.bancagenerali.com/en/governance/agm), on the Borsa Italiana S.p.A. web site (www.borsaitaliana.it) as well as on the authorized storage system www.emarketstorage.com.

CONTATTI:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi

Tel. +39 408 26683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari

Tel: +39 02 408 26548

giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 16:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 638 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2022 268 M 283 M 283 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 5,59%
Capitalization 3 738 M 3 958 M 3 944 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 006
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 32,61 €
Average target price 38,28 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.-15.85%3 958
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.16%347 482
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.57%277 560
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%235 734
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 722
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.23%159 195