    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36 2022-07-15 am EDT
25.69 EUR   +2.11%
05/25Italy's Banca Generali Sues CFE Finance In UK Court Over $369 Million Emerging-market Credits
MT
05/23BANCA GENERALI S P A : Minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/23BANCA GENERALI S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
PR: Resignation of the board member Annalisa Pescatori

07/15/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
PRESS

RELEASE

CONTACTS:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi

Phone +39 02 6076 5683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari

Phone +39 02 6076 5548

giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

Banca Generali S.p.A.: resignation of the board member Annalisa Pescatori

Milan, 15 July 2022 - Banca Generali hereby announces that, by written notice sent today to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Ms. Annalisa Pescatori has resigned from her position as member of the Board of Directors, effective as of today, due to "supervening personal reasons".

Annalisa Pescatori, an independent Director, was the Chairman of the Credit Committee and a member of the Control and Risk Committee and of the Nomination, Governance and Sustainability Committee, established within the Board of Directors.

As far as the company is aware, the Director did not hold any Banca Generali shares on the date of her resignation.

The Board of Directors expresses its unanimous and deep appreciation to Annalisa Pescatori for her valuable contribution and sense of responsibility demonstrated over the years.

The Board of Directors will proceed, pursuant to the Articles of Association and the applicable law, to replace the outgoing Director through the co-optation and to integrate the aforesaid Committees.

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 16:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 644 M 644 M 644 M
Net income 2022 263 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 2 884 M 2 888 M 2 888 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 006
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,16 €
Average target price 38,14 €
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.-35.07%2 888
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%149 383