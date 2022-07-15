PR: Resignation of the board member Annalisa Pescatori

Banca Generali S.p.A.: resignation of the board member Annalisa Pescatori

Milan, 15 July 2022 - Banca Generali hereby announces that, by written notice sent today to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Ms. Annalisa Pescatori has resigned from her position as member of the Board of Directors, effective as of today, due to "supervening personal reasons".

Annalisa Pescatori, an independent Director, was the Chairman of the Credit Committee and a member of the Control and Risk Committee and of the Nomination, Governance and Sustainability Committee, established within the Board of Directors.

As far as the company is aware, the Director did not hold any Banca Generali shares on the date of her resignation.

The Board of Directors expresses its unanimous and deep appreciation to Annalisa Pescatori for her valuable contribution and sense of responsibility demonstrated over the years.

The Board of Directors will proceed, pursuant to the Articles of Association and the applicable law, to replace the outgoing Director through the co-optation and to integrate the aforesaid Committees.