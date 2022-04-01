Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGN   IT0001031084

BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.

(BGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Private Banking: BG4Real communication awarded with the "Leone d'Oro"

04/01/2022 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

01 April 2022

Support for excellence, strength of ideas, and a sustainable approach: these are the central themes of our finished product campaign under the spotlight of Milano Finanza, which was awarded the Leone d'Oro as Best Product Campaign in Private Banking.

The award was announced and awarded last night at the MF Awards, during the Awards gala ceremony held in physical form at the Melià Hotel in Milan.

The distinctive features of the communication that Banca Generali has built around a product that currently has no equal on the market guided the judgment of the jury.

A campaign, that of BG4Real, which combines the peculiarities of our solutions with elements with strong emotional traits and which contain the real added value of Italianness: from the beauty of Rome to the verticality of Milan, from the great manual skills of our craftsmen to advanced engineering of many SMEs in the area, from the elegance of fashion to the strength of logistics.

All elements with a common factor, the most important for the Bank: the centrality of People!

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
12:18pPRIVATE BANKING : BG4Real communication awarded with the "Leone d'Oro"
PU
03/30PR : Banca Generali: documents for the General Shareholders' Meeting published
PU
03/30BANCA GENERALI S P A : Pillar III - Situation at 31 December 2021
PU
03/30BANCA GENERALI S P A : Annual Integrated Report 2021
PU
03/30BANCA GENERALI S P A : Report of the Board of Statuatory Auditors to the General Sharehold..
PU
03/30BANCA GENERALI S P A : Report on Remuneration Policy and Compensations Paid (Remuneration ..
PU
03/30BANCA GENERALI S P A : Illustrative report on the authorisation to buy back and dispose of..
PU
03/29#BG4SDGS WITH MARTA CERONI : how to protect forests and biodiversity
PU
03/21PR : Banca Generali: notice of calling, reports on the items placed on the agenda and info..
PU
03/21BANCA GENERALI S P A : Information on Total Share Capital
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 767 M 852 M 852 M
Net income 2021 332 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 6,09%
Capitalization 3 865 M 4 294 M 4 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 33,72 €
Average target price 41,30 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gian Maria Mossa Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Tommaso di Russo Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Antonio Cangeri Chairman
Riccardo Renna Chief Operation Officer
Matteo Canali Head-Compliance Direction & Anti Money Laundering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA GENERALI S.P.A.-12.98%4 294
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.25%402 527
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.35%332 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.32%256 155
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 323
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.92%188 358