Private Banking: BG4Real communication awarded with the "Leone d'Oro"

01 April 2022

Support for excellence, strength of ideas, and a sustainable approach: these are the central themes of our finished product campaign under the spotlight of Milano Finanza, which was awarded the Leone d'Oro as Best Product Campaign in Private Banking.

The award was announced and awarded last night at the MF Awards, during the Awards gala ceremony held in physical form at the Melià Hotel in Milan.

The distinctive features of the communication that Banca Generali has built around a product that currently has no equal on the market guided the judgment of the jury.

A campaign, that of BG4Real, which combines the peculiarities of our solutions with elements with strong emotional traits and which contain the real added value of Italianness: from the beauty of Rome to the verticality of Milan, from the great manual skills of our craftsmen to advanced engineering of many SMEs in the area, from the elegance of fashion to the strength of logistics.

All elements with a common factor, the most important for the Bank: the centrality of People!