Banca IFIS S p A : Abandoned the negotiations between Banca Ifis and IBL Banca

PRESS RELEASE
Abandoned the negotiations between Banca Ifis and IBL Banca
Mestre (Venice), 26 November 2020 - Following the press release as at 15 September 2020, Banca Ifis informs that the negotiations with IBL Banca, aimed at creating a partnership for the recovery of Npl loans through the granting of salary-backed loans (CQS), were not successful and therefore have definitely been terminated.
