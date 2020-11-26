Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca IFIS S.p.A.    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banca IFIS S p A : Abandoned the negotiations between Banca Ifis and IBL Banca

11/26/2020 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Abandoned the negotiations between Banca Ifis and IBL Banca

Mestre (Venice), 26 November 2020 - Following the press release as at 15 September 2020, Banca Ifis informs that the negotiations with IBL Banca, aimed at creating a partnership for the recovery of Npl loans through the granting of salary-backed loans (CQS), were not successful and therefore have definitely been terminated.

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Director of Communications

Head of IR and Corporate Development

and External Relations

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese

Head of the Press Office

Press Office

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Image Building

M. +39 342 8554140

+ 39 02 89011300

www.bancaifis.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 18:28:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
01:29pBANCA IFIS S P A : Abandoned the negotiations between Banca Ifis and IBL Banca
PU
11/18AXACTOR : Italian bad loan prices must fall to lure back foreign buyers - Axacto..
RE
11/05BANCA IFIS : net profit for the nine months reaches the targets envisaged for ye..
AQ
11/05BANCA IFIS : net profit for the nine months reaches the targets envisaged for ye..
AQ
11/05BANCA IFIS : net profit for the nine months reaches the targets envisaged for ye..
GL
10/27BANCA IFIS : 3Q 2020 results
PU
10/26Mission creep? Italy's bad loan manager irks rivals
RE
10/09BANCA IFIS S P A : Final Terms - Issue of 400,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior No..
PU
09/30BANCA IFIS S P A : Market Watch NPL – september 2020
PU
09/30NPL MEETING : the non-performing loan stock will rise to 385 billion Euro
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 450 M 536 M 536 M
Net income 2020 65,6 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,53x
Yield 2020 5,61%
Capitalization 497 M 591 M 591 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca IFIS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,42 €
Last Close Price 9,29 €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luciano Colombini Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sebastien Egon von Fürstenberg Chairman
Mariacristina Taormina CFO, Corporate Accounting & Reporting Officer
Daniele Umberto Santosuosso Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonella Malinconico Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA IFIS S.P.A.-33.64%591
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.74%167 715
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-19.06%61 850
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.54%56 251
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.07%55 805
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.24%45 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ