Banca IFIS S.p.A.

BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
02/08 10:51:27 am
9.728 EUR   +3.60%
04:31aBANCA IFIS S P A : Earnings Document
PU
04:25aBANCA IFIS : FY 2020 preliminary results
PU
01/25NON-PERFORMING LOANS : banks accelerate NPL sales.
PU
Banca IFIS S p A : Earnings Document

02/08/2021 | 10:31am EST
Banca Ifis: FY 2020 preliminary results

Mestre (Venice), 8 February 2021 - The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of FY2020 preliminary results of Banca Ifis Spa.

Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 18:30 CET (17:30 am GMT)

Speaker: Luciano Colombini - CEO

The original speaker presentation will be in English only.

To obtain the dial-in number, please register here: Banca Ifis 110221

  • Presentation material:
    The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.
  • Q&A session:
    The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
  • Replay:
    For those who cannot participate in the live call, the call recording file will be available after the call in a MP3 format at https://www.bancaifis.it/for download

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Direttore Comunicazione, Marketing

Responsabile IR e Corporate Development

e Relazioni esterne

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese

Responsabile Ufficio Stampa

Ufficio Stampa

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Image Building

M. +39 342 8554140

+ 39 02 89011300

Andrea Nalon

Ufficio Stampa

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 335 8225211

www.bancaifis.it

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
