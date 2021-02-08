Banca IFIS S p A : Earnings Document

Banca Ifis: FY 2020 preliminary results
Mestre (Venice), 8 February 2021 - The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of FY2020 preliminary results of Banca Ifis Spa.
Thursday, 11 February 2021 at 18:30 CET (17:30 am GMT)
Speaker: Luciano Colombini - CEO
The original speaker presentation will be in English only.
To obtain the dial-in number, please register here: Banca Ifis 110221
-
Presentation material:
The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.
-
Q&A session:
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
-
Replay:
For those who cannot participate in the live call, the call recording file will be available after the call in a MP3 format at https://www.bancaifis.it/for download
|
Rosalba Benedetto
|
Martino Da Rio
|
Direttore Comunicazione, Marketing
|
Responsabile IR e Corporate Development
|
e Relazioni esterne
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
M. +39 02 24129953
|
Eleonora Vallin
|
Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese
|
Responsabile Ufficio Stampa
|
Ufficio Stampa
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
Image Building
|
M. +39 342 8554140
|
+ 39 02 89011300
|
Andrea Nalon
|
|
Ufficio Stampa
|
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
|
M. +39 335 8225211
|
Disclaimer
Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 15:30:01 UTC.