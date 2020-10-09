Log in
Banca IFIS S p A : Final Terms - Issue of 400,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 25 June 2024 under the 5,000,000,000 - Euro Medium Term Note Programme

10/09/2020 | 06:10am EDT

FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA AND UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or in the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

MIFID II Product Governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

21 February 2020

Banca IFIS S.p.A.

(incorporated as a società per azioni under the laws of the Republic of Italy)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 8156005420362AE59184

Issue of €400,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 25 June 2024

under the €5,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

PART A

CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions for the Italian Law Notes set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 1 October 2019 as supplemented by the supplement to it dated 12 February 2020 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus as so supplemented in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and the supplement to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing on the website of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin ("Euronext Dublin") (www.ise.ie). The Base Prospectus and, in the case of Notes admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, the Final Terms will also be published on the website of Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie).

In these Final Terms, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

1

Issuer:

Banca IFIS S.p.A.

2

(a)

Series Number:

3

(b)

Tranche Number:

1

1

  1. Date on which the Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series:
  1. Specified Currency or Currencies:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  4. Issue Price:
  5. (a) Specified Denominations:
    1. Calculation Amount:
  7. (a) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  9. Maturity Date:
  10. Interest Basis:
  11. Change of Interest Basis:
  12. Put/Call Options:
  13. Status of the Notes:
    1. Date of Board approval for issuance of the Notes:

Not Applicable

Euro ("")

€400,000,000

€400,000,000

€400,000,000

99.692 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

€100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof up to and including €199,000. No Notes in definitive form will be issued with a denomination above €199,000.

€1,000

25 February 2020

Issue Date

25 June 2024

1.750 per cent. per annum Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below under item 13)

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Senior Notes

11 February 2020

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13 Fixed Rate Note Provisions

  1. Rate(s) of Interest:
  2. Interest Payment Date(s):
  3. Fixed Coupon Amount(s): (Applicable to Notes in definitive form.)

Applicable

1.750 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

25 June in each year, commencing on 25 June 2021, up to and including the Maturity Date.

There will be a long first coupon in respect of the period from and including the Interest Commencement Date to but excluding 25 June 2021 (the "First Interest Period").

€17.50 per Calculation Amount, provided that the interest amount payable in respect of the First Interest Period shall be the Broken Amount.

2

(d)

Broken Amount(s):

€23.24 per Calculation Amount, payable on the Interest

(Applicable to Notes in

Payment Date falling on 25 June 2021 in respect of the

definitive form.)

First Interest Period.

(e)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

14

Reset Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

15

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

16

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

  1. Call Option:
  2. Regulatory Call:
  3. Put Option:
  4. Early Redemption Amount(s) payable on redemption for taxation or regulatory reasons or on event of default:
  5. Issuer Call due to MREL Disqualification Event:

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

€1,000 per Calculation Amount

Not Applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

  1. Form of Notes:
    1. Form:
    2. New Global Note:
  3. Additional Financial Centre(s):
  4. Talons for future Coupons to be attached to Definitive Notes:
  5. Modification or Substitution of
    Subordinated Notes for Regulatory Event/Tax Event:
  6. Modification or Substitution of Senior Notes and Senior Non- Preferred Notes for MREL Disqualification Event:
  7. Modification or Substitution of Senior Notes:

Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable for Definitive Notes in the limited circumstances specified in the Permanent Global Note.

Yes

Not Applicable

No

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

3

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

Signed on behalf of

Banca IFIS S.p.A.

By:

Duly authorised

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 10:09:09 UTC
