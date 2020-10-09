Banca IFIS S p A : Final Terms - Issue of 400,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 25 June 2024 under the 5,000,000,000 - Euro Medium Term Note Programme

FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA AND UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA or in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or in the UK may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

MIFID II Product Governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

21 February 2020

Banca IFIS S.p.A.

(incorporated as a società per azioni under the laws of the Republic of Italy)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 8156005420362AE59184

Issue of €400,000,000 1.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 25 June 2024

under the €5,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

PART A

CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions for the Italian Law Notes set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 1 October 2019 as supplemented by the supplement to it dated 12 February 2020 which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus as so supplemented in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and the supplement to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing on the website of The Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin ("Euronext Dublin") (www.ise.ie). The Base Prospectus and, in the case of Notes admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin, the Final Terms will also be published on the website of Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie).

In these Final Terms, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.