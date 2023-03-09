Banca IFIS S p A : Finance

PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis, the BoD approves the draft 2022 financial statements and proposes a final dividend for FY 2022 of 0,40 Euro per share

Preliminary results already approved last 9 February, confirmed

All time record for net profit at 141,1 million Euro (+40%), guidance for 2023 profit increased

Distribution of a dividend proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting, as balance for FY 2022, of 0,40 Euro per share

Resignation accepted of CFO and Manager Charged with preparing the company's financial reports, Maria Cristina Taormina, who will be heading onto a new professional appointment

Mestre (Venice), 9 March 2023 - The Board of Directors of Banca Ifis, which met today, chaired by Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, has approved the Draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022, confirming the preliminary results as at 31 December 2022, already approved by the Board and disclosed to the market last 9 February.

For Banca Ifis, FY 2022 recorded a new all-time high for the Parent Company's net profit, which rose by 40% to 141,1 million Euro, effectively reaching, one year ahead of schedule, the targets initially set for FY 2023 by the Business Plan for the three-year period 2022-24. The Bank has also revised its net profit guidance for 2023 upwards to 150 million Euro from the 137 million Euro initially envisaged in the Plan.

The Board of Directors has also resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a balance on the dividend for FY 2022 of 0,40 Euro (gross of withholding taxes) for each of the Banca Ifis shares. This 2022 dividend balance, if approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, will be paid with ex-dividendno. 27 dated 22 May 2023, record date of 23 May 2023 and payment date of 24 May 2023. Payment will be made through the authorised financial intermediaries with which the shares are registered on the Monte Titoli System. It should be recalled that in November 2022, an interim dividend of 1 Euro per share had already been distributed for FY 2022.

The financial statements as at 31 December 2022 will be submitted for approval at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for 20 April 2023. For details refer to the press release of the preliminary results available in the Media section of the official website https://www.bancaifis.it/.

The call notice and the documents relating to the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting will be published in the manner and within the time limits provided for by the regulations in force.

Lastly, Banca Ifis announces that Maria Cristina Taormina, Chief Financial Officer and Manager Charged with preparing the Company's financial reports, has tendered her resignation effective as of 1st April 2023 to head out to a new professional appointment. Until that date, Ms Taormina will continue to hold the aforementioned positions in order to ensure the necessary operational continuity. In compliance with the provisions contained in the Instructions to the Regulations of the markets organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the Company informs that Maria Cristina Taormina did not hold any ordinary shares in Banca Ifis S.p.a.. The role of Manager Charged with preparing the company's financial reports is assigned to Massimo Luigi Zanaboni. Today, Maria Cristina Taormina has also resigned as a director of Banca Credifarma S.p.A.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors would like to thank Ms Taormina for her constant activity to date to the benefit of the Company and the Banca Ifis Group.