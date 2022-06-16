Banca IFIS S p A : Information Document related to the Long Term Incentive Plan called the "2021-2023 LTI Plan"

2.3 Elements for calculation of the amount of compensation based on financial instruments,
that is their criteria .......................................................................................................................................................................
15
2.4 Reasons for any decision to attribute compensation plans based on financial instruments not issued by the issuer, such as those issued by subsidiaries, parent companies or third parties not in the group belonged to; if those
instruments are not traded on regulated markets information on criteria applied to calculate their value...............
17
2.5
Assessment of the significant tax and accounting implications that affected defining the plan.................................
17
2.6
Any support for the plan by the special Fund for boosting the participation of workers in companies, pursuant to
article 4, paragraph 112, of Law no. 350 of 24 December 2003 . .....................................................................................
17
APPROVAL PROCESS AND TIMESCALE FOR ASSIGNING THE FINANCIAL
INSTRUMENTS
17
3.1
Scope of the powers and functions that the Shareholders' Meeting delegates to the Board of Directors in order to
implement the plan......................................................................................................................................................................
17
3.2
Individuals tasked with administering the plan, and their functions and responsibilities.............................................
17
3.3
Any existing procedures to review the plans, including related to any variations to basic targets..............................
18
3.4
Description of the methods for determination of the availability and assignment of the financial instruments on
which the plans are based ..........................................................................................................................................................
18
3.5
Role played by each director in determining the characteristics of the plans; potential conflicts of interest arising
concerning the directors involved............................................................................................................................................
18
3.6 As per the requirements of art. 84-bis, paragraph 1, the date of the decision taken by the competent body to propose approval of the plans to the Shareholders' Meeting and any proposals from the remuneration committee, if
3.7 As per the requirements of art. 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), the date of the decision taken by the competent body to assign financial instruments and any proposals put forward to this body that were formulated by a remuneration
committee, if established............................................................................................................................................................
19
3.8 The market price, recorded on the above dates, for the financial instruments that the plans are based on, if traded
on regulated markets...................................................................................................................................................................
19
3.9 For plans based on financial instruments traded on regulated markets, the terms and methods with which the issuer, when determining the timescale for assigning the instruments under the plan, takes into account a possible timing coincidence between: (i) the assignment of instruments and any decisions taken on the matter by the Remuneration Committee; and ii) the dissemination of any relevant information pursuant to Art. 17, of EU Regulation no. 596/2014; for example, if that information: (a) is already in the public domain and is likely to have
a negative impact on the market price, or (b) is already in the public domain and is likely to have a negative impact
on the market price......................................................................................................................................................................
20
CHARACTERISTICS OF THE ASSIGNED INSTRUMENTS
20
4.1 Description of the forms in which the compensation plans based on financial instruments are structured; for example, indicate whether the plan is based on the assignment of: financial instruments (so-called assignment of restricted stock); the increase in the value of these instruments (so-called phantom stock); of option rights that
allow the subsequent purchase of financial instruments (so-called option grant) with settlement by physical delivery
(so-called stock option) or in cash on the basis of a differential (so-called stock appreciation right)........................
20
4.2
Indication of the actual plan implementation period, specifying any other cycles involved. ......................................
20
4.3
The end of the plan.....................................................................................................................................................................
21
4.4
The maximum number of financial instruments, also as options, assigned in each tax year to the individuals
identified by name or the categories specified.......................................................................................................................
21
4.5 The methods and clauses for implementing the plan, specifying whether the actual assignment of financial instruments is subject to the occurrence of certain conditions or achieving certain results, including performance
4.6 Indication of any restrictions on the availability of the options, or on the financial instruments arising from options
being exercised, with particular reference to the deadlines by which the subsequent transfer to the Company itself
or to third partiesis allowed or forbidden...............................................................................................................................
21
4.7 The description of any decisive actions related to assigning plans if recipients perform hedging transactions enabling them to neutralise any prohibitions to sell the financial instruments, even as options, or the financial instruments
resulting from exercising those options. .................................................................................................................................
22
4.8
Description of the effects resulting from termination of an employment contract......................................................
22
4.9
Indication of other possible causes for cancelling the plans...............................................................................................
22
4.10 Motives related to any "repurchase" foreseen by the company of the financial instruments in the plans, ordered pursuant to article 2357 et seq. Italian Civil Code; repurchase beneficiaries indicate whether it is only intended for
certain employee categories; the effects of employment termination on that repurchase...........................................
22
4.11
Any loans or other concessions to be granted to purchase shares pursuant to art. 2358 of the
Italian Civil Code. ........................................................................................................................................................................
22
4.12
Indications of the expected costs for the company on the date of the related assignment, calculated on the basis of
the terms and conditions already defined, by total amount and in relation to each instrument in the plan. ...........
23
4.13
Indication of any dilutive effects on capital caused by compensation plans...................................................................
23
4.14
Any limits set out for exercising voting rights and assigning ownership rights..............................................................
23
3
4.15
In the event that shares are not traded on a regulated market, all necessary information regarding a full assessment
of their actual value......................................................................................................................................................................
23
4.16
Number of financial instruments underlying each option..................................................................................................
23
4.17
Expiry of options.........................................................................................................................................................................
23
4.18
Methods (American/European), timing (e.g. periods valid for exercise) and exercise clauses (e.g. knock-in and
Strike price of the option or methods and criteria for its determination, with particular regard to: a) the formula for
calculating the strike price in relation to a specific market price (so-called fair market value); and b) the methods
for determining the market price taken as a reference for determining the strike price...............................................
23
4.20
In the event that the strike price is not equal to the market price determined as indicated in point 4.19.b (fair market
value), reasons for this difference.............................................................................................................................................
23
4.21
Criteria on the basis of which different strike prices are envisaged between various subjects or various categories
of recipients...................................................................................................................................................................................
24
4.22
In the event that the financial instruments underlying the options are not traded on regulated markets, indication
of the value attributable to the underlying financial instruments or the criteria for determining this value. ...........
24
4.23 Criteria for the adjustments made necessary following extraordinary capital operations and other operations that involve a change in the number of underlying instruments (capital increases, extraordinary dividends, grouping and splitting of the underlying shares, mergers and demergers, conversion operations into other share categories, etc.).
INTRODUCTION
With this information document (the "Information Document"), Banca Ifis SpA ("Banca Ifis" or the "Bank"), in compliance with the provisions of articles 114-bis of the Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58, as subsequently amended (the "TUF") and 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuer Regulations"), as well as Scheme 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuer Regulations, it is proposed to provide its shareholders and the financial community with adequate information on the incentive plan term called the "2021-2023 LTI Plan", approved by the Board of Directors during the meeting of 24 June 2021 (the "2021-2023LTI Plan" or the "Plan") and submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting convened at the registered office of the Bank, in Venice - Mestre, Via Terraglio n. 63, in single call for 28 July 2021 - adequate information about the additions to the Plan approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on 09 June 2022 and submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting convened at the registered office of the Bank, in Venice - Mestre, Via Terraglio n. 63, in single call for 28 July 2022.
In particular, as provided for in the Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 July 2021, and in execution of the mandate on that occasion granted to the Board of Directors for that purpose, on 09 June 2022, the latter resolved to include in the Plan 13 Additional Beneficiaries (as defined below , as specified in the table prepared in accordance with Section 2, Schedule 2, of Table 1 of Schedule 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulations and attached hereto), with assignment to them of the same objectives already envisaged for the CEO and presented in the 2022 Remuneration Policy (with the adjustments made necessary by the intervening identification of these new Beneficiaries during 2022; see Paragraph 2.3 of this document). At the aforementioned board meeting, it was also resolved to include the Corporate Accounting Reporting Officer (who is also the Bank's Chief Financial Officer) and the Head of Human Resources, members of staff whose variable remuneration - pursuant to the Circular (as defined below) - must be "limited" and, if any, "consistent with the tasks assigned and independent of the results achieved by the areas subject to control", therefore seeking, "to avoid bonuses linked to economic results". For these subjects, provision has been made - in compliance with the provisions of the Circular (as defined below) - for the partial replacement of the economic-financial KPIs with the qualitative assessment of the performance of each specific function by the CEO and the reshaping of the weightings of the objectives within the relevant objective-sheets (as explained in more detail in Paragraph 2.2 of this document).
The Plan relates to the free assignment of purchase option rights (the "Options") on ordinary shares (the "Shares") of Banca Ifis to the Chief Executive Officer and to any additional beneficiaries, who may be subsequently identified at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors between the members of the top management of the Bank and of the Ifis Group (the "Additional Beneficiaries" and, together with the Chief Executive Officer, the "Beneficiaries"). In any case, the Bank has the right to also use the Phantom Stock Option (as defined below), even if this is necessary in order to be able to include the Additional Beneficiaries in the Plan.
The Plan is aimed at improving the alignment of interests between the top management and all the stakeholders of the Ifis Group, encouraging the Beneficiaries to achieve the Bank's medium-long term objectives, which will be reflected in the strategic plan currently under development, and also promoting retention.
The characteristics of the Plan are in line with the provisions of the applicable legislation on remuneration, in particular with the Supervisory Provisions of the Bank of Italy on remuneration and incentive policies and practices (refer to Bank of Italy Circular no. 285 of 17 December 2013 - Supervisory provisions for banks - Title IV, Chapter 2, "Remuneration and incentive policies and practices", last updated on 23 October 2018; the "Circular").
For the purposes of implementing the Plan, the Shares that can be purchased by the Beneficiaries following
5
