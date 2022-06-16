Banca IFIS S p A : Information Document related to the Long Term Incentive Plan called the "2021-2023 LTI Plan"

(drafted pursuant to art. 84-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 and as amended)

3.6 As per the requirements of art. 84-bis, paragraph 1, the date of the decision taken by the competent body to propose approval of the plans to the Shareholders' Meeting and any proposals from the remuneration committee, if

Role played by each director in determining the characteristics of the plans; potential conflicts of interest arising

Description of the methods for determination of the availability and assignment of the financial instruments on

Any existing procedures to review the plans, including related to any variations to basic targets..............................

Individuals tasked with administering the plan, and their functions and responsibilities.............................................

Scope of the powers and functions that the Shareholders' Meeting delegates to the Board of Directors in order to

APPROVAL PROCESS AND TIMESCALE FOR ASSIGNING THE FINANCIAL

Any support for the plan by the special Fund for boosting the participation of workers in companies, pursuant to

Assessment of the significant tax and accounting implications that affected defining the plan.................................

instruments are not traded on regulated markets information on criteria applied to calculate their value...............

2.4 Reasons for any decision to attribute compensation plans based on financial instruments not issued by the issuer, such as those issued by subsidiaries, parent companies or third parties not in the group belonged to; if those

2.3 Elements for calculation of the amount of compensation based on financial instruments,

2.2 Key variables, also as performance indicators, considered for attribution of the plans based on financial instruments 11

Targets to be achieved by attribution of plans ......................................................................................................................

a), b) and c) of Annex 3A, Scheme 7 of the Issuer Regulations........................................................................................

Description and numerical indication of the beneficiaries, separated for the categories indicated in point 1.4, letters

Names of the persons benefiting from the Plan belonging to the groups indicated in point 1.3, letters a), b) and c)

Categories of employees or contract workers who work for the issuer and for the issuer's parent companies or

companies controlling the issuer, and of companies that are directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer.

The names of recipients who are members of the issuer's Board of Directors, i.e. of the Management Board of the

3.7 As per the requirements of art. 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), the date of the decision taken by the competent body to assign financial instruments and any proposals put forward to this body that were formulated by a remuneration

committee, if established............................................................................................................................................................ 19 3.8 The market price, recorded on the above dates, for the financial instruments that the plans are based on, if traded on regulated markets................................................................................................................................................................... 19

3.9 For plans based on financial instruments traded on regulated markets, the terms and methods with which the issuer, when determining the timescale for assigning the instruments under the plan, takes into account a possible timing coincidence between: (i) the assignment of instruments and any decisions taken on the matter by the Remuneration Committee; and ii) the dissemination of any relevant information pursuant to Art. 17, of EU Regulation no. 596/2014; for example, if that information: (a) is already in the public domain and is likely to have

a negative impact on the market price, or (b) is already in the public domain and is likely to have a negative impact on the market price...................................................................................................................................................................... 20 CHARACTERISTICS OF THE ASSIGNED INSTRUMENTS 20

4.1 Description of the forms in which the compensation plans based on financial instruments are structured; for example, indicate whether the plan is based on the assignment of: financial instruments (so-called assignment of restricted stock); the increase in the value of these instruments (so-called phantom stock); of option rights that

allow the subsequent purchase of financial instruments (so-called option grant) with settlement by physical delivery (so-called stock option) or in cash on the basis of a differential (so-called stock appreciation right)........................ 20 4.2 Indication of the actual plan implementation period, specifying any other cycles involved. ...................................... 20 4.3 The end of the plan..................................................................................................................................................................... 21 4.4 The maximum number of financial instruments, also as options, assigned in each tax year to the individuals identified by name or the categories specified....................................................................................................................... 21

4.5 The methods and clauses for implementing the plan, specifying whether the actual assignment of financial instruments is subject to the occurrence of certain conditions or achieving certain results, including performance

results.............................................................................................................................................................................................. 21 4.6 Indication of any restrictions on the availability of the options, or on the financial instruments arising from options being exercised, with particular reference to the deadlines by which the subsequent transfer to the Company itself or to third partiesis allowed or forbidden............................................................................................................................... 21

4.7 The description of any decisive actions related to assigning plans if recipients perform hedging transactions enabling them to neutralise any prohibitions to sell the financial instruments, even as options, or the financial instruments

resulting from exercising those options. ................................................................................................................................. 22 4.8 Description of the effects resulting from termination of an employment contract...................................................... 22 4.9 Indication of other possible causes for cancelling the plans............................................................................................... 22

4.10 Motives related to any "repurchase" foreseen by the company of the financial instruments in the plans, ordered pursuant to article 2357 et seq. Italian Civil Code; repurchase beneficiaries indicate whether it is only intended for

certain employee categories; the effects of employment termination on that repurchase........................................... 22 4.11 Any loans or other concessions to be granted to purchase shares pursuant to art. 2358 of the Italian Civil Code. ........................................................................................................................................................................ 22 4.12 Indications of the expected costs for the company on the date of the related assignment, calculated on the basis of the terms and conditions already defined, by total amount and in relation to each instrument in the plan. ........... 23 4.13 Indication of any dilutive effects on capital caused by compensation plans................................................................... 23 4.14 Any limits set out for exercising voting rights and assigning ownership rights.............................................................. 23

3