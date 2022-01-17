Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Banca IFIS S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
  Report
18.45 EUR   +1.21%
01:55pBANCA IFIS S P A : approves the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022
PU
01/13BANCA IFIS S P A : 2022 Corporate events calendar
PU
01/12BANCA IFIS S P A : presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan
PU
Banca IFIS S p A : approves the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022

01/17/2022 | 01:55pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis approves the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022

Milan, 17 January 2022 - The Board of Directors of Banca Ifis has approved the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022 for the evolution of the Bank's liquidity funding sources, with a view to sound and prudent management and in compliance with rules of prudence.

The aim is to optimise the cost of funding, ensuring appropriate diversification and balance between sources in a sustainable composition and adequate to the risk tolerance thresholds.

The Liquidity Funding Plan 2022 confirms the centrality and significant contribution of the Bank's direct retail funding through deposit and current account products and also envisages, with similar importance and relevance during the year, the increase of the stock of wholesale bonds issued by Banca Ifis with a market- oriented target of 1,5 billion Euro at the end of 2022 (of which 400 million Euro of Tier 2 and 1,1 billion Euro of Senior Preferred) compared to the current value of 1,1 billion Euro.

The Liquidity Funding Plan, including the above information, will be explained in greater detail and over an extended three-year period, at the Business Plan presentation on 10 February 2022.

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Director of Communications, Marketing

Head of IR and Corporate Development

and External Relations

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas

Head of the Press Office

Press Office

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Image Building

M. +39 342 8554140

+39 02 89011300

www.bancaifis.it

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 18:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
