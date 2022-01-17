Banca IFIS S p A : approves the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis approves the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022

Milan, 17 January 2022 - The Board of Directors of Banca Ifis has approved the Liquidity Funding Plan 2022 for the evolution of the Bank's liquidity funding sources, with a view to sound and prudent management and in compliance with rules of prudence.

The aim is to optimise the cost of funding, ensuring appropriate diversification and balance between sources in a sustainable composition and adequate to the risk tolerance thresholds.

The Liquidity Funding Plan 2022 confirms the centrality and significant contribution of the Bank's direct retail funding through deposit and current account products and also envisages, with similar importance and relevance during the year, the increase of the stock of wholesale bonds issued by Banca Ifis with a market- oriented target of 1,5 billion Euro at the end of 2022 (of which 400 million Euro of Tier 2 and 1,1 billion Euro of Senior Preferred) compared to the current value of 1,1 billion Euro.

The Liquidity Funding Plan, including the above information, will be explained in greater detail and over an extended three-year period, at the Business Plan presentation on 10 February 2022.

