Banca IFIS S p A : distributes the 2019 dividend of Euro 1.10 per share

PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis distributes the 2019 dividend of Euro 1.10 per share

Mestre (Venice) 13 October 2021 - Banca Ifis, in light of the Bank of Italy's Recommendation of 27 July 2021 regarding the distribution of dividends and variable remuneration policies for banks, has decided to execute the shareholders' resolution of 23 April 2020, distributing a gross dividend for the financial year 2019 of Euro 1.10 per share.

Subject to the outcome of discussions with the Authority as part of regular supervisory business, the amount will be payable starting from 20 October 2021 with a record date of 19 October 2021 and ex-dividend date (no.

of 18 October 2021. Payment will be made through the authorised financial intermediaries with which the shares are registered on the Monte Titoli System.

