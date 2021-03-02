Banca IFIS S p A : confirms Equita Sim as liquidity provider for its senior bonds

PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis confirms Equita Sim as liquidity provider for its senior bonds

Milan, 2 March 2021 - Banca Ifis has renewed the agreement with Equita Sim S.p.A. for the quotation of the senior preferred bonds issued by the Bank on the secondary market. The quotations will be managed through the use of the financial platforms managed by EURO TLX and BMTF Bloomberg.

Equita Sim S.p.A. will act as specialist/liquidity provider, ensuring a constant presence of both bid and ask quotations for institutional and professional investors, thus guaranteeing greater liquidity for its listed securities.

