BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
Banca IFIS S p A : confirms Equita Sim as liquidity provider for its senior bonds

03/02/2021 | 04:55am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis confirms Equita Sim as liquidity provider for its senior bonds

Milan, 2 March 2021 - Banca Ifis has renewed the agreement with Equita Sim S.p.A. for the quotation of the senior preferred bonds issued by the Bank on the secondary market. The quotations will be managed through the use of the financial platforms managed by EURO TLX and BMTF Bloomberg.

Equita Sim S.p.A. will act as specialist/liquidity provider, ensuring a constant presence of both bid and ask quotations for institutional and professional investors, thus guaranteeing greater liquidity for its listed securities.

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Director of Communications

Head of IR and Corporate Development

and External Relations

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Head of the Press Office

Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Press Office

M. +39 342 8554140

Image Building

+ 39 02 89011300

Andrea Nalon

Press Office

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 335 822 5211

Titolo documento / 00.00.2020

www.bancaifis.it 1

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
