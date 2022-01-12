Banca IFIS S p A : presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan

Banca Ifis presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan

Milan, 12 January 2022 - Frederik Geertman, CEO, is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of Banca Ifis's 2022-2024Business Plan that will take place:

Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 11:00 CET (10:00 am GMT)

IBM STUDIOS

Piazza Gae Aulenti 10 - Milano

Live streaming

A link will be made available to participate in the event via video streaming. Q&A session

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Presentation material

The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it / in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the start of the event.

Due to the pandemic, the presence in the room will be limited.

Registration and a valid Covid-19 green pass are required to access.

Rosalba Benedetto Martino Da Rio Director of Communication, Marketing Head of IR and Corporate Development and Public Relations