Banca IFIS S p A : presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan

01/12/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banca Ifis presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan

Milan, 12 January 2022 - Frederik Geertman, CEO, is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of Banca Ifis's 2022-2024Business Plan that will take place:

Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 11:00 CET (10:00 am GMT)

IBM STUDIOS

Piazza Gae Aulenti 10 - Milano

  • Live streaming
    A link will be made available to participate in the event via video streaming.
  • Q&A session
    The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
  • Presentation material
    The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/ in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the start of the event.

Due to the pandemic, the presence in the room will be limited.

Registration and a valid Covid-19 green pass are required to access.

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Director of Communication, Marketing

Head of IR and Corporate Development

and Public Relations

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas

Head of Press Office and Media Relations

Press Office

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Image Building

M. +39 342 8554140

+ 39 02 89011300

www.bancaifis.it

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 14:35:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 602 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2021 99,6 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,59x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 948 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca IFIS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,73 €
Average target price 18,94 €
Spread / Average Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederik Geertman Chief Executive Officer
Mariacristina Taormina Head-Central Finance Directorate
Sebastien Egon von Fürstenberg Chairman
Francesco Peluso Head-Compliance
Daniele Umberto Santosuosso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA IFIS S.P.A.3.87%1 077
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%161 533
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.53%79 879
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%65 715
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.78%56 598
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.5.64%53 005