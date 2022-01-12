Banca IFIS S p A : presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan

Banca Ifis presents the 2022-2024 Business Plan
Milan, 12 January 2022 - Frederik Geertman, CEO, is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of Banca Ifis's 2022-2024Business Plan that will take place:
Thursday, 10 February 2022 at 11:00 CET (10:00 am GMT)
IBM STUDIOS
Piazza Gae Aulenti 10 - Milano
-
Live streaming
A link will be made available to participate in the event via video streaming.
-
Q&A session
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
-
Presentation material
The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/ in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the start of the event.
Due to the pandemic, the presence in the room will be limited.
Registration and a valid Covid-19 green pass are required to access.
|
Rosalba Benedetto
|
Martino Da Rio
|
Director of Communication, Marketing
|
Head of IR and Corporate Development
|
and Public Relations
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
M. +39 02 24129953
|
Eleonora Vallin
|
Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas
|
Head of Press Office and Media Relations
|
Press Office
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
Image Building
|
M. +39 342 8554140
|
+ 39 02 89011300