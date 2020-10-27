Log in
Banca Ifis: 3Q 2020 results

10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT

Banca Ifis: 3Q 2020 results

Mestre (Venice), 27 October 2020 - The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of 3Q 2020 results of Banca Ifis Spa.

Friday, 6 November 2020 at 9:00 CET (8:00 am GMT)

Speaker: Luciano Colombini - CEO

The original speaker presentation will be in English only.

To obtain the dial-in number, please register here: Banca Ifis 061120

  • Presentation material:
    The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.
  • Q&A session:
    The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
  • Replay:
    For those who cannot participate in the live call, the call recording file will be available after the call in a MP3 format at https://www.bancaifis.it/for download

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Direttore Comunicazione, Marketing

Responsabile IR e Corporate Development

e Relazioni esterne

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese

Responsabile Ufficio Stampa

Ufficio Stampa

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Image Building

M. +39 342 8554140

+ 39 02 89011300

www.bancaifis.it

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:04:07 UTC

