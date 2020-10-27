Banca Ifis: 3Q 2020 results
Mestre (Venice), 27 October 2020 - The Investor Relations team is pleased to invite you to attend the presentation of 3Q 2020 results of Banca Ifis Spa.
Friday, 6 November 2020 at 9:00 CET (8:00 am GMT)
Speaker: Luciano Colombini - CEO
The original speaker presentation will be in English only.
To obtain the dial-in number, please register here: Banca Ifis 061120
-
Presentation material:
The slide presentation will be available for downloading on our website https://www.bancaifis.it/in the Investor Relations section, shortly before the beginning of the event.
-
Q&A session:
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
-
Replay:
For those who cannot participate in the live call, the call recording file will be available after the call in a MP3 format at https://www.bancaifis.it/for download
|
Rosalba Benedetto
|
Martino Da Rio
|
Direttore Comunicazione, Marketing
|
Responsabile IR e Corporate Development
|
e Relazioni esterne
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
M. +39 02 24129953
|
Eleonora Vallin
|
Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese
|
Responsabile Ufficio Stampa
|
Ufficio Stampa
|
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
|
Image Building
|
M. +39 342 8554140
|
+ 39 02 89011300
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 09:04:07 UTC