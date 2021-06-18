Log in
    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
Banca Ifis: communication of La Scogliera S.p.A. on the transfer of the Holding company's office to the canton of Vaud (Lausanne)

06/18/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Banca Ifis: communication of La Scogliera S.p.A. on the transfer of the Holding company's office to the canton of Vaud (Lausanne)

Banca Ifis keeps its presence in Italy unchanged

Mestre (Venice) 18 June 2021 - Banca Ifis acknowledges the communication given today by La Scogliera S.p.A. (the Bank's majority shareholder with 50,5% of the capital) regarding the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of said majority shareholder of the transfer of the holding company's office to the canton of Vaud (Lausanne).

The transfer by La Scogliera S.p.A. - driven for personal reasons by the chairman - is subject to satisfaction of the conditions precedent established by the Shareholders' Meeting, including that relating to obtaining an opinion from the Revenue Agency on the tax consequences of the transfer, as well as the successful completion, expected by the end of the year, of the envisaged regulatory procedures. As regards the Bank, the transfer could, amongst other benefits, optimise its equity requirements, eliminating the consequences deriving from the regulatory consolidation of Banca Ifis in La Scogliera S.p.A., according to the principles of Directive 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) and Regulation (EU) 575/2013 (CRR).

Banca Ifis reserves the right to more fully identify and communicate the consequences and the net benefits expected from the transfer of La Scogliera. In addition, when unveiling the three-year business plan this coming autumn, the Bank will also indicate the strategy it intends to adopt to ensure the growth of its core business.

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

Director of Communications, Marketing

Head of IR and Corporate Development

and External Relations

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 02 24129953

Eleonora Vallin

Cristina Fossati, Luisella Murtas

Head of the Press Office

Press Office

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Image Building

M. +39 342 8554140

+ 39 02 89011300

Andrea Nalon

Press Office

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

M. +39 335 822 5211

www.bancaifis.it

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 17:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
