    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
  Report
Banca Ifis securitization: publication of contract number list

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
Mestre (Venezia), 18th February 2022 - Banca Ifis S.p.A. informs that it is available the list of contract numbers regarding the securitization of monetary claims (arising from financial leasing contracts with their customers) that Banca Ifis S.p.A. sold to the SPV Indigo Lease S.r.l. established under the Law no. 130/1999, in order to ensure efficient management of corporate liquidity.

The assignment of these positions doesn't involve any change for customers, as the management of relations is headed by Banca Ifis S.p.A., leaving entirely unchanged the conditions, characteristics and send communications of receivables.

Please find attached the list of positions subject to assignment (update 31/01/2020)

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 605 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 97,9 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 1 141 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,34 €
Average target price 21,30 €
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederik Geertman Chief Executive Officer
Mariacristina Taormina Head-Central Finance Directorate
Sebastien Egon von Fürstenberg Chairman
Francesco Peluso Head-Compliance
Daniele Umberto Santosuosso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA IFIS S.P.A.25.01%1 297
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%165 249
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.74%82 126
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 927
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.58%56 895
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.27%52 899