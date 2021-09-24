PRESS RELEASE

NPL meeting:the anti-crisis measures have limited the impact of

non-performing loans. Italy meets the EU target: in 2021, NPE ratio below 5%. The NPL industry is confirmed as a resource for the country

14th edition of the Market Watch NPL

New flows of non-performing positions for 41 billion Euro in 2022 and 32 billion in 2023, far lower than the 71 billion Euro recorded in 2013 alone

non-performing positions for 41 billion Euro in 2022 and 32 billion in 2023, far lower than the 71 billion Euro recorded in 2013 alone In 2023, 75% of the stock of NPEs (317 billion Euro) will have left the banks' financial statements to be transferred to those of investors

Forecast 145 billion Euro transactions in NPL and UtP portfolios from 2021 to 2023

Cernobbio (Como), 24 September 2021 - The anti-crisis measures have limited the impact of non-performing loans on Italian bank financial statements: an impact that will be manageable thanks to the greater efficiency of the Italian banking system and the development of the NPL market and servicing industry. This is what is seen from the Banca Ifis Market Watch NPL disclosed this morning during the "Recovery Builders", the tenth edition of the NPL Meeting held in Villa Erba, Cernobbio. The report forecasts that in 2021, Italy will achieve an NPE ratio (ratio of non-performing loans to total loans) of just under 5% and this will rise slightly to 5,9% in 2023.

These numbers just go to show the resilience of the Italian financial sector: according to the Market Watch NPL, the new flows of NPLs - 41 billion Euro in 2022 and 32 billion Euro in 2023 - will be far below the 71 billion Euro recorded in 2013 alone, both in absolute and percentage terms. The main difference, as compared with the previous crises, are the expansive monetary policies of the central banks and the joint government interventions. In Italy, the current moratoriums on loans, the block to dismissals and the guaranteed loans have avoided a possible credit crunch (loans, particularly to businesses, have been showing a recovery since the early months of 2020) and have delayed the emerging of NPLs, which should grow as the incentives cease. In 2022, with the end of the moratoriums, the default rate, i.e. the ratio of new non-performing positions and the stock of loans granted, should come to 3%, up on the 1,4% of 2021 but in any case a far cry from the 4,5% booked in 2013. In 2022, it is forecast that the stock of UtPs will exceed that of NPLs. In addition, according to the forecasts of the Market Watch NPL, in 2023, 75% of the stock of Italian NPEs (317 billion Euro out of a total of 430 billion Euro) will have left the banks' financial statements and transferred to those of investors.

"What we are disclosing today is the 14th Market Watch NPL, a key document that clarifies how, in this sector, in the last ten years, volumes, dynamics and protagonists have changed drastically" - said the Deputy Chairman of Banca Ifis, Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio in his opening address -. Ethics, sustainability and transparency underlie our work and it is important to continue to pursue this activity, which generates economy and new employment in the country and can contribute towards the recovery".

"The government and institutions have adopted extraordinarily effective measures in leading the country out of the economic crisis. "The Market Watch NPL data confirms this, reporting a flow of non-performing loans that is not only below the volumes of the previous crises, but also less than the 2020 forecasts" - clarified Frederik Geertman, Chief Executive Officer of Banca Ifis. "The impact on the banks' financial statements will be manageable thanks to the derisking applied by the institutes and the presence of the NPL investment and servicing industry, which has specialised through the investment in competences and technologies. Today, these players can absorb non-performing loans effectively and efficiently and lead the way in the recovery. There are also few industries that can boast a growth in profitability and employment as the NPL Industry. The challenge