June 24, 2024 at 11:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa announced Monday that between June 17 and June 21 it purchased 341,000 shares at an average price of EUR10.4504 for a total value of nearly EUR3.6 million.

As a result of these transactions, the bank holds 5.0 million shares or 0.7 percent of its share capital.

Banca Mediolanum closed Monday up 2.4 percent to EUR10.73 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

