(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa announced Friday that between May 27 and May 31 it purchased 577,000 of its own shares at an average price of EUR10.5229 for a total value of nearly EUR6.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, Banca Mediolanum holds 3.5 million shares or 0.5 percent of the share capital.

Banca Mediolanum's stock closed Friday in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR10.55 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

