(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa reported Friday that it reported trading results of EUR773 million in July, of which total net inflows amounted to EUR478 million, corresponding to EUR5.2 billion since the beginning of the year.

Net inflows in assets under management amounted to EUR176 million, corresponding to EUR2.3 billion since the beginning of the year.

The bank also reported that new loans disbursed amounted to EUR278 million, corresponding to EUR1.95 billion since January, while protection policy premiums stood at EUR16 million, corresponding to EUR106 million since January.

Massimo Doris, chief executive officer of Banca Mediolanum commented, "July's inflows of EUR478 million continue to be solid despite large customer tax outflows and some technical maturities on asset management. Assets under management, moreover, again denote great quality and the success of the container solutions available to customers emerges. During the month, the very first deposit account bonds activated at the beginning of the year expired, savings that customers will be able to invest in managed products in the coming months thanks to the support and advice of our Family Bankers."

"Disbursements of mortgages and loans are also continuing at a good pace, as is the collection in policies to protect customers, both further distinctive elements of a comprehensive offer aimed at meeting all needs. Finally, we are seeing even faster customer growth than in 2022, our record year, with 115,500 new customers acquired in the first 7 months, up 11 percent compared to the same period last year."

Banca Mediolanum trades in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR8.48 per share.

