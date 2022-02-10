Italy's Mediolanum sees 2022 business in line with record 2021

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Mediolanum said
on Thursday it will propose paying out a special dividend after
posting a record net profit in 2021, with its CEO adding that it
expected business levels to be maintained during this year.
The bank, which offers its products and services in Italy
and Spain, posted a full-year net profit of 713.1 million euros
($818.92 million), a 64% rise compared to 2020.
In a briefing with journalists, CEO Massimo Doris said net
inflows this year could match the 9.2 billion euros gathered in
2021 although it expected overall financial results to be weaker
having benefited from positive market effects last year.
The Milan-based bank proposed paying a special dividend of
0.12 euro per share, bringing the total payout for the year to
0.58 euros.
"We target a dividend increase of 2 cents each year," Doris
said.
The bank said net inflows in January totalled 567 million
euros, of which 411 million euros was in managed assets.
Its exit from Germany is due to be finalised by the end of
the first half of this year, Doris said.
Mediolanum's shares rose as much as 2.3% before paring gains
to close 1.5% higher.
($1 = 0.8708 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Federica Urso; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)