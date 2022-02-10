Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMED   IT0004776628

BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.

(BMED)
  Report
News 
Summary

Italy's Mediolanum sees 2022 business in line with record 2021

02/10/2022 | 11:43am EST
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Mediolanum said on Thursday it will propose paying out a special dividend after posting a record net profit in 2021, with its CEO adding that it expected business levels to be maintained during this year.

The bank, which offers its products and services in Italy and Spain, posted a full-year net profit of 713.1 million euros ($818.92 million), a 64% rise compared to 2020.

In a briefing with journalists, CEO Massimo Doris said net inflows this year could match the 9.2 billion euros gathered in 2021 although it expected overall financial results to be weaker having benefited from positive market effects last year.

The Milan-based bank proposed paying a special dividend of 0.12 euro per share, bringing the total payout for the year to 0.58 euros.

"We target a dividend increase of 2 cents each year," Doris said.

The bank said net inflows in January totalled 567 million euros, of which 411 million euros was in managed assets.

Its exit from Germany is due to be finalised by the end of the first half of this year, Doris said.

Mediolanum's shares rose as much as 2.3% before paring gains to close 1.5% higher. ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Federica Urso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 315 M 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net income 2021 700 M 800 M 800 M
Net Debt 2021 15,7 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 7,83%
Capitalization 6 429 M 7 353 M 7 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 174
Free-Float 32,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Massimo Antonio Doris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Giovanni Pirovano Chairman
Anna Eugenia Maria Omarini Independent Director
Mario Notari Independent Director
Francesco Maria Frasca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.0.58%7 353
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%461 046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.77%398 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%259 565
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY22.45%229 495
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.97%207 665