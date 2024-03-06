(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa reported its trading results for February 2024 on Wednesday, reporting total net inflows of EUR1.18 billion.

On the other hand, net inflows in asset management amounted to EUR441 million while new loans disbursed were EUR181 million and protection policy premiums amounted to EUR14 million.

Massimo Doris, CEO of Banca Mediolanum, commented, "Inflows of EUR1.18 billion in February are extremely solid and the result of the success of our initiatives to accelerate the bank's growth. The current promotion, which remunerates 6-month restricted cash at a rate of 5% per annum, has been highly appreciated by our customers in Italy, in continuity with the same initiative launched in early 2023. On the asset management front, robust inflows of EUR441 million are still supported by our investment solutions that enable clients to gradually enter the markets. New customer acquisition is also going strong, with 22,600 new customers in the month and 41,100 since the beginning of the year."

Banca Mediolanum's stock closed Tuesday up 0.6 percent at EUR10.06 per share.

