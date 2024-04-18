April 18, 2024 at 11:36 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa announced Thursday that its board of directors confirmed Annalisa Sara Doris as vice chairman and Massimo Antonio Doris as chief executive officer.

At the same meeting, the board noted that the board of directors in office for the three-year period 2024-2026 is composed of Giovanni Pirovano, Annalisa Sara Doris, Massimo Antonio Doris, Paolo Gibello Ribatto, Giovanna Luisa Maria Redaelli, Roberta Pierantoni, Francesco Maria Frasca, Carlo Vivaldi, Patrizia Giangualano, Francesca Reich, Anna Gervasoni, Giovanni Lo Storto and Giacinto Gaetano Sarubbi.

Banca Mediolanum's stock closed up 1.6 percent at EUR10.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.