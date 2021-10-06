Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banca Mediolanum S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMED   IT0004776628

BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.

(BMED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mediolanum not necessarily looking at selling stake in Mediobanca - CEO quoted

10/06/2021 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Mediobanca headquarters is seen in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - A power struggle at Italy's Mediobanca does not necessarily mean that Banca Mediolanum would sell its 3.3% stake in the merchant bank, Mediolanum's chief executive was quoted as saying.

Billionaires Leonardo Del Vecchio and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone have built up stakes in Mediobanca and have been at odds with Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel over strategy at Italy's top insurer Generali. Mediobanca is the largest shareholder in Generali.

"With the arrival of two new important shareholders such as Del Vecchio and Caltagirone, the stability of the institution could change," daily Il Messaggero quoted Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris as saying in a preview of an interview that will be published on Thursday.

"This does not mean that we would leave just because of the possible change in governance; we would simply have a chance of assessing the news more serenely and of taking more pondered decisions," Doris added.

Doris also repeated that he had "an excellent relationship" with Nagel, was satisfied with the results achieved so far, but also reiterated that he was not interested in a merger with Mediobanca.

Del Vecchio, founder of eyewear maker Luxottica, owns 18.9% of Mediobanca and became its single biggest investor in 2019 at a time when a core of longstanding shareholders in the Milanese bank unravelled.

Construction magnate Caltagirone has built a 3% stake in the merchant bank.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 2.01% 18.63 Delayed Quote.31.45%
BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A. 2.00% 9.63 Delayed Quote.36.79%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 1.97% 10.465 Delayed Quote.40.72%
All news about BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.
02:55aMediolanum not necessarily looking at selling stake in Mediobanca - CEO quoted
RE
07/29Banca Mediolanum S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/24BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/11Banca Mediolanum S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/08BANCA MEDIOLANUM S P A : Year-to-March Business Results Down YoY
MT
02/17BANCA MEDIOLANUM S P A : Mediolanum International Funds chooses managed services solution ..
AQ
02/11Banca Mediolanum S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/27ION Group nears $1.8 bln deal to buy Italy's Cedacri - sources
RE
2020Accenture and ION among quartet vying for Italy's Cedacri -sources
RE
2020Banca Mediolanum S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 147 M 2 486 M 2 486 M
Net income 2021 530 M 614 M 614 M
Net cash 2021 629 M 729 M 729 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 6,46%
Capitalization 7 144 M 8 294 M 8 274 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 902
Free-Float 28,8%
Chart BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 9,71 €
Average target price 9,53 €
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Massimo Antonio Doris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ennio Doris Chairman
Anna Eugenia Maria Omarini Independent Director
Mario Notari Independent Director
Francesco Maria Frasca Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCA MEDIOLANUM S.P.A.36.79%8 294
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.38%503 982
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.89%372 107
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%242 971
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.91%196 943
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.79%196 224