Mediolanum profit falls, margins rise and there's dividend

(Alliance News) - Banca Mediolanum Spa reported Wednesday that it saw net income in 2022 fall to EUR521.8 million from EUR713.1 million in the previous year.

The figure is down because the 2021 profit benefited from nonrecurring effects related to good financial market performance.

Net interest income rose to EUR407.0 million from EUR270.2 million, contribution margin increased to EUR1.43 billion from EUR1.23 billion, and operating margin increased to EUR680.3 million from EUR502.6 million in 2021.

Gross profit before taxes, on the other hand, fell to EUR661.6 million from EUR890.5 million, albeit with taxes falling to EUR139.8 million from EUR177.4 million in the previous year.

In a year marked by the sharp market correction, solid net inflows in asset management managed to keep net fees at the excellent level of EUR1.03 billion, up 7 percent from 2021.

Loans to the group's retail customers stood at EUR16.44 billion, up 14 percent from December 31, 2021. The ratio of net impaired loans to total group loans is 0.68%.

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as of December 31, 2022 was 20.6 percent, a level of absolute excellence that also takes into account the distribution of dividends of approximately EUR369 million.

Trading results of EUR12.49 billion show positive total net inflows of EUR8.30 billion, down 10 percent, while managed net inflows reached EUR5.95 billion, down 11 percent from last year. Loans disbursed amounted to EUR4.01 billion, up 3 percent from the previous year. Insurance premiums from protection policies also increased by 10% to EUR183.9 million.

The proposed dividend is EUR0.26, which, added to the November interim dividend of EUR0.24, comes to EUR0.50 for the full year, for a total of EUR369 million. Last year, the bank paid a dividend of EUR0.58 per share, which also included a special coupon of ERU0.12.

Massimo Doris, chief executive officer of Banca Mediolanum, commented, "We will remember 2022 because it will be marked by the return of double-digit inflation and, above all, by the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, which, unfortunately, continues to persist. Despite the complexity of this scenario, Banca Mediolanum has performed very well both in terms of the acquisition of new customers and the increase in the number of family bankers who have chosen to work with our group."

"Above all, I would like to highlight an extremely solid economic result as a total expression of recurring business, with a profit of EUR522 million and a record operating margin of more than EUR680 million, up 35 percent. These are results that attest, once again, to the competitive strength of Banca Mediolanum's model, and which allow the continuation of a very generous dividend policy with a proposed coupon of 50 cents overall. Finally, I would like to highlight the excellent dimensional and income growth of Banco Mediolanum, our subsidiary in Spain. We file, therefore, a fully positive year in economic and commercial terms and which ultimately attests to the goodness of the path we have chosen and will continue to follow, namely that of organic growth."

Banca Mediolanum's stock is down 1.1 percent at EUR8.95 per share.

